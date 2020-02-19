The British Record Industry Trust Show held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at London's O2 arena.

Popularly known as the Brit Awards, the 40th edition was hosted by famous British comedian, Jack Whitehall, and saw performance from the likes of Lizzo, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Mabel, Dave and Celeste.

The event was graced by British top musical talents and loads of international acts such as Burna Boy, who was nominated as the Best International Solo Artist, Laura Whitmore, Bastille and many more.

Enjoy pictures from the red carpet below:

1. Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty Images]

2. Joy Crookes

Joy Crookes at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Reuters]

3. Stormzy

Stormzy at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Reuters]

4. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty]

5. Burna Boy

Burna Boy at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty Images]

6. Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty Images]

7. Lizzo Beeating

Lizzo Beeating at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty Images]

8. FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Instagram]

9. Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Instagram]

10. Maya Jama

Maya Jama at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Instagram]

11. Montana Brown

Montana Brown at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Instagram]

12. Harry Styles

Harry Styles at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty Images]

13. Tom Walker

Tom Walker at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Reuters]

14. Santan Dave

Santan Dave at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Reuters]

15. Charlie XCX