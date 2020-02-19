A look at some of the popular names on the red carpet of the 40th Brit Awards.
The British Record Industry Trust Show held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at London's O2 arena.
Popularly known as the Brit Awards, the 40th edition was hosted by famous British comedian, Jack Whitehall, and saw performance from the likes of Lizzo, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Mabel, Dave and Celeste.
The event was graced by British top musical talents and loads of international acts such as Burna Boy, who was nominated as the Best International Solo Artist, Laura Whitmore, Bastille and many more.
Enjoy pictures from the red carpet below:
1. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty Images]
2. Joy Crookes
Joy Crookes at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Reuters]
3. Stormzy
Stormzy at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Reuters]
4. Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty]
5. Burna Boy
Burna Boy at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty Images]
6. Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty Images]
7. Lizzo Beeating
Lizzo Beeating at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty Images]
8. FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Instagram]
9. Jorja Smith
Jorja Smith at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Instagram]
10. Maya Jama
Maya Jama at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Instagram]
11. Montana Brown
Montana Brown at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Instagram]
12. Harry Styles
Harry Styles at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty Images]
13. Tom Walker
Tom Walker at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Reuters]
14. Santan Dave
Santan Dave at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Reuters]
15. Charlie XCX
Charlie XCX at the 40th BRIT Awards Red Carpet [Getty Images]