The Nigeria Creative Enterprise Support Programme is an initiative by the British Council and the Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) which focuses on the development of talent and innovation within Fashion and Film sectors of the arts and creative industries, a fast- growing and very visible sector in Nigeria.

The Enterprise Support programme is an 11-week programme for Fashion and Film creative entrepreneurs, at the end of which 10 entrepreneurs will pitch to receive grants to support scaling of their businesses.

The programme kicked off with 2-week face to face intensive training programme for 108 selected participants and will be followed by an 8-week incubation programme for 50 participants who make it to the through.

Speaking on the programme, Director, Higher education, skills and enterprise, British Council, Adetomi Soyinka said; “Leveraging on UK and Nigeria’s expertise within two key sub-sectors, fashion and film, the programme aims to support capacity development of creative entrepreneurs as well as stimulate UK – Nigeria linkages between individuals and institutions to share, learn and collaborate within their respective sectors”.

The programme is delivered through the collaborative efforts of four UK and Nigerian partners, Afrinolly (Nigeria) and Henley Business School (UK) for the film sector, while The Assembly Innovation Hub and Fashion Foundry (Cultural Enterprise Office, UK) lead on the fashion strand.

The second component, the Business Advisory Support programme, includes a master class and study tour for hub managers and sector support representatives from the fashion and film sectors in Nigeria which will provide a platform for participants to expand their networks, exchange knowledge, increase collaboration and partnerships with UK counterparts.