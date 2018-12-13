Pulse.ng logo
British Council hosts The Future Awards 2018 nominees reception party

Banky W, Niniola, Zainab Balogun attend The Future Awards 2018 nominees reception party at British Council

With 20 categories and 100 nominees selected this year, The Future Awards Africa seeks to acknowledge inspiring young Nigerians between the ages of 18-31.

Image
Image
  • Alex Yangs, CEO Red Media Africa at #TFAA2018 Nominees Reception   
  • Awazi Angalaga and Niniola, #TFAA2018 Nominees   
  • Azeez Quadry, Host #TFAA2018 Nominees   
  • Bankole BankyW Wellington delivering the Keynote Address at #TFAA2018 Nominees Reception   
  • BankyW and #TFAA2018 Nominees   
  • Bukonla Adebakin, COO The Future Project, at #TFAA2018 Nominees Reception   
  • Emmanuel Okoro (Emmy Kasbit), #TFAA2018 Nominees   
  • Emmanuel Oyeleke, #TFAA2018 Nominees   
  • Fisayo Fosudo, #TFAA2018 Nominees   
  • Folu Storms, #TFAA2018 Nominees   
  • Ink Eze, #TFAA2018 Nominees   
  • Osayi Alile and Nominees of #TFAA2018   
  • Osayi Alile, CEO ACT Foundation delivering her welcome address at #TFAA2018 Nominees Reception   
  • Ronke Bamisedun, #TFAA2018 Nominees   
  • Steve Forbes, Director of Operations, British Council at #TFAA2018 Nominees Reception   
  • Temi Marcella Awogboro, #TFAA2018 Nominees   
  • Tomike Alayande and Banky W   
  • Tope Adenola, #TFAA2018 Nominees   
  • Tosin Ogundadegbe (Style Infidel), #TFAA2018 Nominees   
  • Zainab Balogun, #TFAA2018 Nominees   

British Council hosts guests to The Future Awards 2018 nominees reception party.

The event held at the British Council compound, 20 Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi Lagos on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

play #TFAA2018 Nominees Class of 2018

 

Young change-makers present at the reception include Niniola, Zainab Balogun, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Ink Eze, Folu Storms, Fisayo Fosudo, Tomike Alayande and others receiving their certificates of nomination.

play Awazi Angalaga and Niniola, #TFAA2018 Nominees
play Emmanuel Oyeleke, #TFAA2018 Nominees
play Folu Storms, #TFAA2018 Nominees

 

With 20 categories and 100 nominees selected this year, The Future Awards Africa seeks to acknowledge inspiring young Nigerians between the ages of 18-31 making a difference through social enterprise, social good, and creativity.

Speakers

play Osayi Alile, CEO ACT Foundation delivering her welcome address at #TFAA2018 Nominees Reception

 

Osayi Alile, CEO, Act Foundation gave the welcome address while Steve Forbes, Director of Operations, British Council gave the opening speech at the reception.

play Steve Forbes, Director of Operations, British Council at #TFAA2018 Nominees Reception
play Bankole BankyW Wellington delivering the Keynote Address at #TFAA2018 Nominees Reception

 

Music artiste and social activist, Bankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington was the guest speaker at the well-attended event.

The 13th edition of the Awards event will hold on Sunday, 16 December, 2018 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

