British Council hosts guests to The Future Awards 2018 nominees reception party.

The event held at the British Council compound, 20 Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi Lagos on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

Young change-makers present at the reception include Niniola , Zainab Balogun, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Ink Eze, Folu Storms, Fisayo Fosudo, Tomike Alayande and others receiving their certificates of nomination.

With 20 categories and 100 nominees selected this year, The Future Awards Africa seeks to acknowledge inspiring young Nigerians between the ages of 18-31 making a difference through social enterprise, social good, and creativity.

Speakers

Osayi Alile , CEO, Act Foundation gave the welcome address while Steve Forbes, Director of Operations, British Council gave the opening speech at the reception.

Music artiste and social activist, Bankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington was the guest speaker at the well-attended event.

The 13th edition of the Awards event will hold on Sunday, 16 December, 2018 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.