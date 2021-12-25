RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Boxing Day Special: Beenie Man, Flavour, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold confirmed for Patoranking's Big Name Concert

Tickets for the Big Name Concert are available on Abeg.

Reggae and Dancehall artiste Beenie Man, Flavour, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold, Cavemen and a host of other sensational entertainers have been confirmed to perform alongside Patoranking at the Big Name Concert which will hold on Boxing Day, December 26, 2021 at the Eko Convention center, Lagos.

The concert is part of the lineup of exciting Stacked December concerts that will be taking place this year.

Music star Patoranking made the announcement that Beenie Man will be performing at the show via his Instagram page.

Other stars billed to perform at the Big Name Concert include Niniola, Lojay, Ruger, and many more.

Tickets for the Big Name Concert are available on Abeg.

Visit the Abeg app at //store.abeg.app/toroec to purchase your tickets.

For tickets reservation, call 08080805809, 08060605050.

The Big Name Concert will be 100% Covid-19 compliant.

#FeaturebyTEC

