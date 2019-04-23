Bovi Man on Fire, one man stand-up comedy special as created by ace comic, Bovi Ugboma and produced by Flytime promotions is bacck this month.

After holding its debut edition in Lagos in march 2013, second edition held a year later in October 2014 while the third edition held in May of 2017.

The fourth and final edition of the man on fire franchise will take place on the 28th of April, 2019.

In previous years, the comedy special has also taken place in other cities around the world; Toronto, London, New York and port-harcourt.

The genre for Bovi Man on Fire 2019 is black and blue observational comedy while the style is relatable stories, current affairs. Content will be centred around strong language and prejudice.

Date: Sunday April 28, 2019

Venue: Eko Hotel & suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Tickets: Regular- N5,000; VIP- N20,000

For Tickets & Table reservation: Call- +2348148880937 or Visit: www.Tanjarin.com