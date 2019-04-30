The event held at the prestigious Eko convention center on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

New age comedians kicked off the show with relatable jokes and stories anchored in themes such as politics, lifestyle, and sociocultural issues. The evening's entertainment also featured live performances from new and veteran artistes like ﻿, Seyi Shay, and Tolani Otedola.

When Bovi took the stage, the crowd was well primed and ready. Joke after joke, the comedian delivered his punchlines excellently and carried the audience through a journey filled with echoing laughter.

Present at this historical event were some of Nigeria’s high net worth individuals and celebrities including ﻿, Femi Otedola,﻿, ﻿, Herbert Wigwe, Paul Okoye, Teju Babyface, Waje, Lolo 1, Frank Edoho, Guy Murray Bruce, AY, Okey Bakassi, and I Go Save, many of which expressed how much of a good time they had at the end of the show.

The grand finale of the Man on Fire comedy special was one to contend with the greatest shows of this decade. Having run for 6 years, and being held in several cities around the world, ace comedian Bovi kept his promise to put on a show that will be remembered for ages to come.