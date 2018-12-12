news

Media personality, Bolanle Olukanni and ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tobi Bakre have been announced as the official host of the 13th edition of The Future Awards Africa.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on 16 December, 2018 at The Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Bolanle and Tobi will do the honors as hosts to celebrate 100 nominees and unveil 20 outstanding individuals whose relentless hard work and unparalleled impact positions them as a symbol of a new tribe of exemplary Nigerians.

Themed Nigeria’s New Tribe, the Awards which has been described as the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Nigerians’ by the World Bank, acknowledges inspiring young people aged 18-31 making a difference through social enterprise, social good, and creativity.

The Future Awards Africa 2018‎ is presented by The Future Project, Guaranty Trust Bank, and H2oh.