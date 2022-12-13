ADVERTISEMENT
Beat99.9 FM Christmas Concert returns, after 3 year hiatus

- Featuring superstar British rapper, Tion Wayne

- Headliners include; Jnr Choi, Tim Westwood, Pheelz, Yemi Alade, Amaria BB, Niniola, Chike, Lojay, Oxlade, Guchi and a host of others.

Lagos’ favourite fm station, The Beat 99.9 FM has reeled out the list of performing acts, for its unique annual Christmas Concert, with fan-favourite, and UK drill rap finest, Tion Wayne leading the pack!

Other acts include; Tik Tok sensation Jnr Choi, DJ Tim Westwood, Pheelz, Yemi Alade, Amaria BB, Niniola, Chike, Lojay, Guchi, 1da Banton, Crayon, BOJ, Oxlade, Ajebutter 22, Alpha p, Eltee Skillz, L.A.X, Imanse, Zoro, Lade and many more yet to be announced!

In addition, as appreciation for its teeming fans and ardent listeners over the years, the Beat FM has incredibly announced that One Lucky concert ticket owner stands the chance of winning a Brand New Car – courtesy of Boom E Commerce!

Other awesome gifts which includes cellphones, are also up for grabs, according to the urban radio.

The Beat FM Christmas Concert is famed for parading an array of the best local and international stars and has earned a reputation as the most anticipated yuletide concert of the year in Lagos.

International acts that have previously graced the Beat FM iconic stage include, Johannesburg based House trio; Mi Casa, British afroswing collective; WSTRN, American hip hop trio; Migos, American rapper; Lil’ Baby, UK acts; Lotto Boyz and Kodjo Funds, British rapper, singer and songwriter; Stormzy, British-Nigerian grime MC; Skepta, and London hip hop duo Krept and Konan, amongst many others.

Top Nigerian acts; too numerous to mention, have also blessed the mic on the Beat FM Christmas Concert in previous editions.

After a break following the global pandemic, the 2022 edition, which is the fourth, coming after the phenomenal success of the 2018, 2015 and 2016 editions, will indeed be bigger, better and awesome than before!

It is going down at the Balmoral Event Centre of the Federal Place Hotel, Victoria Island, on the 20th of December, 2022, from 6pm.

The Beat FM Christmas Concert is proudly sponsored by Boom E Commerce, Nigson, Prudential Zenith, Wild Turkey, Pepsi and Betway.

