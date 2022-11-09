RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBaileysDelight

Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant

Baileys Delight partnered Nigeria’s foremost beauty pageant, Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) to bring delight and excitement to both contestants and consumers as the official cream liqueur of the recently concluded 34th edition of the annual pageant.

Recommended articles

Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria

From inception, the pageant has since unearthed and supported young ladies who embody true African beauty and exhibit exceptional talent, intellect, eloquence and elegance. As a brand that harnesses the best of pure African ingredients, Baileys Delight, which is a light and lush cream liqueur with a taste of African honey, was present to treat contestants and guests with merchandise, mani-pedis, massage sessions and refreshing Baileys Delight cocktail blends at MBGN 2022.

Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria

Baileys Delight showed up throughout the contest, delighting our senses during the themed Photoshoot, Slumber Party and Cocktail Competition. For a chance to win amazing treat, Baileys Delight challenged the pageant queens, as well as consumers to explore and embrace their true natural beauty through photos. The ladies were also delighted with a fun and relaxing time at the Slumber Party with games, unboxed treats and delicious Baileys Delight cocktails. The cocktail competition was filled with playful moments of delight as the ladies teamed up to create their own signature Baileys Delight cocktails. The events culminated with the delightful moment when Miss Abia was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2022.

Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria

Keep up with @baileysnigeria for more sumptuous moments of delight. You can also follow the hashtag #DelightYourSenses #BaileysDelightXMBGN2022.

+18 drink responsibly.

Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant
Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByBaileysDelight

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Idia Aisien recreates Marilyn Monroe's most famous pictures

Idia Aisien recreates Marilyn Monroe's most famous pictures

Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant

Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant

Influencer, Ashmusy's near-fatal Brazilian Butt Lift served as a reminder of how common and deadly they are

Influencer, Ashmusy's near-fatal Brazilian Butt Lift served as a reminder of how common and deadly they are

Best and worst foods for people with diabetes

Best and worst foods for people with diabetes

5 ways celebrities can reduce the outrageous expenses that come with attending events

5 ways celebrities can reduce the outrageous expenses that come with attending events

Indigenous Books & Authors’ Galore at the 4th Akada Children’s Book Festival

Indigenous Books & Authors’ Galore at the 4th Akada Children’s Book Festival

15 questions you must ask your girlfriend before proposing

15 questions you must ask your girlfriend before proposing

3 cultural myths about Pregnancy in Nigeria

3 cultural myths about Pregnancy in Nigeria

Amstel Malta Ultra, Verve Life host Africa's biggest fitness party

Amstel Malta Ultra, Verve Life host Africa's biggest fitness party

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Stones & Bones: Pepsi, Hard Rock Cafe hosts top musical Event in Lagos

Stones & Bones: Pepsi, Hard Rock Cafe hosts top musical Event in Lagos

Indigenous Books & Authors’ Galore at the 4th Akada Children’s Book Festival

Indigenous Books & Authors’ Galore at the 4th Akada Children’s Book Festival

Livespot to position Lagos as the Epicentre of Global Entertainment this December with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival & the launch of the Livespot Entertarium

Livespot360 to Position Lagos as the Epicentre of Global Entertainment This December with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival

CANDO! Nigeria hosts its second Paint, Sip, and Plant event

CANDO! Nigeria hosts its second Paint, Sip, and Plant event