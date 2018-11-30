Pulse.ng logo
Ayo Mairo-Ese, Lolu to unveil The Future Awards Africa 2018 nominees

The list will be announced this Sunday, 2 December, 2018 at 3PM on ChannelsTV, EbonyLife TV, WazobiaMax TV, African Magic Family and African Magic Epic.

The Future Awards 2018 nominees unveiling play

The Future Awards 2018 nominees unveiling

Africa’s biggest youth event, The Future Awards Africa is set to unveil the nominees for its 13th edition.

The nominees list will be announced this Sunday, 2 December,2018.

Doing the honours will be media personality, Ayo Mairo-Ese and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Omololu Shomuyiwa.

Themed ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’, the 2018 edition of The Future Awards again celebrates young Nigerians driving new narratives, pursuing positive change and making a difference through social enterprise, social good and innovation, united by the possibilities of their talent, commitment to hard work and driven by achievement.

With twenty categories up this year, the top spots for the awards will be hotly contested as one hundred nominees are set to be revealed by the hosts.

Screened on Terrestial TV

The official nominees list will be televised at 3PM on ChannelsTV, EbonyLife TV, WazobiaMax TV, African Magic Family and African Magic Epic.

For enquiries, please email info@thefutureafrica.com‎ or call +2348022226712.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

