news

Africa’s biggest youth event, The Future Awards Africa is set to unveil the nominees for its 13th edition.

The nominees list will be announced this Sunday, 2 December,2018.

Doing the honours will be media personality, Ayo Mairo-Ese and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Omololu Shomuyiwa .

Themed ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’, the 2018 edition of The Future Awards again celebrates young Nigerians driving new narratives, pursuing positive change and making a difference through social enterprise, social good and innovation, united by the possibilities of their talent, commitment to hard work and driven by achievement.

With twenty categories up this year, the top spots for the awards will be hotly contested as one hundred nominees are set to be revealed by the hosts.

Screened on Terrestial TV

The official nominees list will be televised at 3PM on ChannelsTV, EbonyLife TV, WazobiaMax TV, African Magic Family and African Magic Epic.

For enquiries, please email info@thefutureafrica.com‎ or call +2348022226712.