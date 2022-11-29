Augustine Nosa wins Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi Music Talent Show

As the winner, Nosa received a cash prize of N10 million, a N15 million album recording deal with some of Nigeria's best producers, a 15 million music distribution deal, and a five million video production deal. Rasheed Apala and Pipiro Daniel received N3 million and N2 million, respectively.

“It has been weeks of an adventurous search for the next indigenous music icon, and we are proud to drop the anchor on this year’s edition of Goldberg’s Ariya Omoluabi,” said Titilayo Odekunle, Brand Manager, Goldberg.

She continued “Goldberg has done this consistently over the years as a way of bringing to the fore Omoluabis who work hard on their craft but seek a platform for recognition and reward. We also believe platforms like this help us preserve and promote the Yoruba culture. And as we look forward to 2023, Goldberg remains committed in its drive to continually preserve and promote our culture through platforms such as this.”

Journey to the finale

Getting to the final was not an easy feat, as the three contestants had to join thousands of applicants to jostle for a place on the show via an online audition process. In all, 13 contestants made it to the show through the regional auditions three out of the thirteen contestants, including Pipiro, made it to the show as Olamide, Goldberg's brand ambassador’s wildcards.

After several weeks of showing their grit, honing their craft and facing evictions, the top three contestants made it to the finale and delivered show-stopping performances that wowed the judges and the audience.

From the beginning of the show, Nosa, Rasheed Apala, and Pipiro Daniel gave their best and raised their games, making their presence in the final well-deserved.

Augustine Nosa who hails from Edo State but lived his life in Akure, Ondo State definitely captured the hearts of many who watched the show with his fantastic performance of his original songs.

The 2022 edition of Ariya Omoluabi, powered by Goldberg Lager Beer, premiered Saturday, 29th October 2022 with the weekly shows covering the auditions, fusions, and evictions.

---