At The Club with Remy Martin in Ibadan was epic!

The event which took place in Club Switch, Ibadan featured exciting live performances by the delectable Niniola, DJ Baggio and hypeman Elzo keeping up the energy all night.

Rémy Martin remains committed to capturing the hearts of its consumers by consistently creating worthwhile unforgettable experiences.

At the Club with Remy Martin club series are a prelude to the ‘At the Club with Remy Martin’ grand finale coming up at the end of the year.

At the Club with Remy Martin is open to only individuals above 18 years old.

See more photos from the event below;

This is a featured post