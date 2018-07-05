Pulse.ng logo
ART X Lagos presents to Emmanuel Macron, Akinwumi Ambode

ART X Lagos Contemporary artists present amazing works to Emmanuel Macron, Akinwumi Ambode at ‘Celebration of African Culture’

The event which held on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 took place at the New Afrika Shrine and was hosted by TRACE TV.

  • Published:
Image
ART X Lagos was proud to be part of the ‘Celebration of African Culture’ - an arts and culture presentation for President Emmanuel Macron of France on his first official visit to Lagos, Nigeria.

The event which held on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 took place at the New Afrika Shrine and was hosted by TRACE TV, witnessed the French President announcing the launch of the Season of African Cultures 2020 in France.

play Abraham Oghobase introduces his photography to President Macron and Governor Ambode at ‘Celebration of African Culture’ which took place at the New Afrika Shrine

 

Over a thousand guests, including creators from the African creative and arts sectors were present at the multicultural event, with music provided by pan-African queen of Afro-Pop Yemi Alade, and Cameroon’s Charlotte Dipanda, as well as the New Afrika Shrine’s patron, Femi Kuti.

play Governor Ambode and President Macron interacting with the artists at ‘Celebration of African Culture’ which took place at the New Afrika Shrine

 

The evening was a celebration of Africa’s diverse cultural heritage, and it was a singular pleasure and an honour for ART X Lagos to be invited to represent and introduce Nigeria’s dynamic contemporary art scene to President Macron.

Art X Lagos Exhibitors at ‘Celebration of African Culture’ event

Abraham Oghobase, Ndidi Emefiele, Tokini Peterside and Victor Ehikhamenor at ‘Celebration of African Culture’ which took place at the New Afrika Shrine play Abraham Oghobase, Ndidi Emefiele, Tokini Peterside and Victor Ehikhamenor at ‘Celebration of African Culture’ which took place at the New Afrika Shrine

ART X Lagos was proud to present three exciting contemporary artists - Abraham Oghobase, Ndidi Emefiele and Victor Ehikhamenor - to President Macron, Governor Ambode of Lagos State and several other notable dignitaries that comprised the President’s distinguished escort.

Art X will be announcing the exhibitors and artists who will participate in this year’s ART X Lagos art fair from 2nd to 4th November 2018 soon.

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya

