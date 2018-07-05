ART X Lagos presents to Emmanuel Macron, Akinwumi Ambode

news

ART X Lagos was proud to be part of the ‘Celebration of African Culture’ - an arts and culture presentation for President Emmanuel Macron of France on his first official visit to Lagos, Nigeria.

The event which held on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 took place at the New Afrika Shrine and was hosted by TRACE TV, witnessed the French President announcing the launch of the Season of African Cultures 2020 in France.

Over a thousand guests, including creators from the African creative and arts sectors were present at the multicultural event, with music provided by pan-African queen of Afro-Pop Yemi Alade , and Cameroon’s Charlotte Dipanda, as well as the New Afrika Shrine’s patron, Femi Kuti .

The evening was a celebration of Africa’s diverse cultural heritage, and it was a singular pleasure and an honour for ART X Lagos to be invited to represent and introduce Nigeria’s dynamic contemporary art scene to President Macron.

Art X Lagos Exhibitors at ‘Celebration of African Culture’ event

ART X Lagos was proud to present three exciting contemporary artists - Abraham Oghobase, Ndidi Emefiele and Victor Ehikhamenor - to President Macron , Governor Ambode of Lagos State and several other notable dignitaries that comprised the President’s distinguished escort.

Art X will be announcing the exhibitors and artists who will participate in this year’s ART X Lagos art fair from 2nd to 4th November 2018 soon.