Anticipate! The 2nd edition of Christmas Village is back!

From Saturday 22nd to Monday 24th December, the much anticipated Christmas Village is set to hold at Landmark Beach Front, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Christmas Village is a one of its kind Christmas experience in Nigeria. Pioneered by Fun Central Park & Filli Magna, the Christmas Village is an activity packed 3-day event for people of all ages to experience the true meaning of Christmas together with family and friends.

In 2017, Fun Central Park hosted the maiden version of the Christmas Village although on a smaller scale, this year promises to be bigger and better!

With lots of food, drinks, shopping, games & activities including; A Santa’s Grotto, games arcade, beach volleyball, football tournament, quad biking, paintballing, water games & sports, sand castle area, Limbo on the beach, bouncing castles, music and entertainment, VIP Cabanas, Toy Station & so much more, experience Christmas in Lagos like never before!

Why stay at home or travel abroad when you can experience the true meaning of Christmas in Lagos?

Don’t be left out! Christmas Village will be an unforgettable experience.

This event is supported by; Lagos state, Federal Ministry of information & culture, Filii Magna, Coca- Cola, Visa, DSTV Multichoice, Pulse, Silverbird, Ynaija, Cool FM, Nestle, Maltina, IHS, Nestle, Taxify, PZ & Mcvities

Tickets available;

www.africtickets.com

Tickets available at the venue

For more information, follow @funcentralpark on all social media platforms and visit www.funcentralpark.com . For Reservations call: 090 2840 0741 || 090 2475 5829 or email: hello@funcentralpark.com

