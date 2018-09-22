Anita Ukah emerges Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

news

Miss Imo, Anita Ukah, has been crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in the 2018 edition of the pageant.

Miss Ukah will be representing Nigeria at the Miss World 2018 scheduled to hold in Sanya, China on December 8, 2018.

The pageant which was organised by the Silverbird group, was hosted by the duo of Toke Makinwa and IK Osakioduwa.

Miss Lagos, Aramide Oluwatobi Lopez, emerged the first runner up while Miss Edo, Danielle Jatto, emerged the second runner up.

Other contestants that got to the top five are Miss Sokoto, Valentina Ogbonaya, who came fourth, Miss Ogun, Tolulope Mary Ayanfalu and Miss Kwara, Damilola Adeshina who came fifth.

