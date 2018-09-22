Pulse.ng logo
Anita Ukah emerges Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

MBGN 2018 Anita Ukah emerges new queen

Miss Ukah will be representing Nigeria at the Miss World 2018 scheduled to hold in Sanya, China on December 8, 2018.

Anita Ukah emerges Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria play

Anita Ukah, MBGN 2018

(Punch)

Miss Imo, Anita Ukah, has been crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in the 2018 edition of the pageant.

Miss Ukah will be representing Nigeria at the Miss World 2018 scheduled to hold in Sanya, China on December 8, 2018.

The pageant which was organised by the Silverbird group, was hosted by the duo of Toke Makinwa and IK Osakioduwa.

Miss Lagos, Aramide Oluwatobi Lopez, emerged the first runner up while Miss Edo, Danielle Jatto, emerged the second runner up.

Other contestants that got to the top five are Miss Sokoto, Valentina Ogbonaya, who came fourth, Miss Ogun, Tolulope Mary Ayanfalu and Miss Kwara, Damilola Adeshina who came fifth.

MBGN 2015 Unoaku Anyadike represents Nigeria at Miss Universe

The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2015; Unoaku Anyadike is set to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant.

The beauty queen will join others from different parts of the world on January 30th in Philippines. The beauty competition set to officially kick off will have contestants from all over the world in camp from 7th to 13th January where they will be taken through different activities leading up to the actual competition.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

