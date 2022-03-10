Amstel Malta and Tecno hosts special exclusive women's forum in celebration of International Women's Day 2022

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria's leading malt brand, Amstel Malta, in partnership with Tecno, marked the 2022 International Women's Day by hosting an exclusive forum on Tuesday, 8th March 2022 at Sun Hall, at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos, by noon.

The event put the spotlight on successful women who are forging ahead in their respective paths and surmounting limitations. Main speakers at the event included Arese Ugwu, award-winning author of the Smart Money Woman; Ife Agoro, founder 'Diary of a Naija Girl'; Tosin Olaseinde founder of Money Africa and Ladda, a financial literacy and investment program; Tosin Oyetade, a marketingprofessional at Kuda Bank; and Nenne Adora Nwodo, a software engineer at Microsoft, were featured as guest speakers. Renowned Nigerian actress and TV host, Mimi Onalaja hosted the event.

In line with this year's International Women's Day theme of 'Break the bias', conversations centred on the topic "Breaking implicit beliefs in our society", and speakers led discussions that focused on the uprising of issues concerning gender inequality and possible ways to curb gender biases in the society.

Amstel Malta and Tecno, as women-focused brands, have embraced an agenda to create a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination by collectively taking deliberate steps to celebrate women's achievement, take action for equality and raise awareness against bias. Like the saying goes, "When you train a man, you train one person. When you train a woman, you uplift a nation."

Happy International Women's Day!

