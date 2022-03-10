RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Amstel Malta and Tecno hosts special exclusive women's forum in celebration of International Women's Day 2022

The continued contributions of women in society have ensured progress, stability, and long-term development of nations.

1 L-R Ife Agoro, Tosin Oyetade, Arese Ugwu, Mimi Onalaja
In a bid to give much-deserved credence to women's efforts all across the globe, International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on the 8th of March to honour women for their selfless and tremendous contributions to uplift the society, while drawing attention to the fact that so much still needs to be done to challenge gender inequalities.

3 L-R Tosin Ajibade, Ife Agoro, Tosin Olaseinde
Nigeria's leading malt brand, Amstel Malta, in partnership with Tecno, marked the 2022 International Women's Day by hosting an exclusive forum on Tuesday, 8th March 2022 at Sun Hall, at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos, by noon.

6 Team Tecno and guests
4 Tosin Oyetade, Arese Ugwu, Aminah Jagun, Ife Agoro, Tobi Obawede, Mimi Onalaja
1 L-R Ife Agoro, Tosin Oyetade, Arese Ugwu, Mimi Onalaja
The event put the spotlight on successful women who are forging ahead in their respective paths and surmounting limitations. Main speakers at the event included Arese Ugwu, award-winning author of the Smart Money Woman; Ife Agoro, founder 'Diary of a Naija Girl'; Tosin Olaseinde founder of Money Africa and Ladda, a financial literacy and investment program; Tosin Oyetade, a marketingprofessional at Kuda Bank; and Nenne Adora Nwodo, a software engineer at Microsoft, were featured as guest speakers. Renowned Nigerian actress and TV host, Mimi Onalaja hosted the event.

5 Team Tecno
7 Adaora Nwodo, Tosin Olaseinde, Mimi Onalaja
In line with this year's International Women's Day theme of 'Break the bias', conversations centred on the topic "Breaking implicit beliefs in our society", and speakers led discussions that focused on the uprising of issues concerning gender inequality and possible ways to curb gender biases in the society.

2 L-R Seun Badmum, Ife Agoro, Tosin Oyetade, Arese Ugwu, Tobi Obawede, Aminah Jagun
Amstel Malta and Tecno, as women-focused brands, have embraced an agenda to create a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination by collectively taking deliberate steps to celebrate women's achievement, take action for equality and raise awareness against bias. Like the saying goes, "When you train a man, you train one person. When you train a woman, you uplift a nation."

9 Guest
10 Guests Celebrating IWD
Happy International Women's Day!

---

#FeatureByAmstelMaltaXTecno

