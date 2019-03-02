All The Glamorous Pictures from The Private Screening of “Code Wilo”

Set at Terra Kulture, the evening saw stars grace the red carpet in great style with the theme of the event as “African Style Elegant”.

Femi Odugbemi, Shaffy Bello, Yaw, Shola Onayiga , Sophie Alakija, Efe Irele and more stepped out in gorgeous designs for the movie premiere.

Produced by Hauwa Allahbura, ‘Code Wilo’ is a story that touches on themes like pre-election violence, politics, the horrors caused by the powers that be in certain areas in the South-South pre-1999 democracy.

See photos below:

