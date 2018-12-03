Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Aid Lives Trust to launch ‘Why Rush?’ campaign this yuletide season

Aid Lives Trust to launch ‘Why Rush?’ campaign this yuletide season

Following the reckless driving that comes with the yuletide, the non- governmental organization launches the initiative to prevent loss of lives during the end of the year travel rush.

  • Published:
Timaya at Why Rush? Campaign Launch play

Timaya at Why Rush? Campaign Launch

Aid Lives Trust is set to educate Nigerians on road safety this yuletide with the launch of the ‘Why Rush?’ campaign.

Following the reckless driving that comes with the yuletide, the non- governmental organization will launch the campaign in Lagos to prevent loss of lives prevalent during the end of the year travel rush.

Orrganized in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos, the event will take place on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Ajah NURTW Park in Lagos by 12pm.

About Aid Lives Trust campaign

Elizabeth Egiaye, the ‘Why Rush?’ co-ordinator explained that the sensitization targeted at drivers, is necessary at this time to prepare drivers for the end of the year travel rush.

The ‘Why Rush?’ campaign is aimed at cautioning drivers on the dangers of over speeding that leads to accidents which often leads to permanent disabilities. It is also targeted to cub the menace of accidents on our roads during the festive period and in extension save lives which is our ultimate goal,” she said.

She further noted that Aid Lives Trust is promoting the campaign due to her commitment to provide life –saving and life- affirming resources, and also to create a supportive life for the disabled, vulnerable and disadvantaged in the society, with a major focus on those with physical disabilities due to accidents or illnesses.

Expected to attend the sensitization event are over ten private inter-state company drivers, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and representatives from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Red Cross Society, LASEMA Response Unit, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Nigeria Traffic Police.

Event partners are Static and Motion Limited, Limbs of Love, Pulse.ng andTraffic Radio.

For more information, send an email to info@aidlivestrust.org, e.egiaye@aidlivestrust.org.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Unusual Praise 2018- A night of unforgettable spiritual connection,...bullet
2 Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend Friday, November 30 -...bullet
3 MINISO Own a Japanese low-cost retail store and make 40% profit monthlybullet

Related Articles

Tech Here are the winners of the first Google Impact Challenge in Nigeria
Johnny Drille, DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall, Killertunes win big at The Beatz Awards 2018
Naija FM OAP, Godwin Aruwayo to celebrate 10 years on radio with 'One Chance' initiative

Events

Jos Chillin Mega Fiesta
2baba, Falz, DJ Jimmy Jatt among stellar line-up for 'Jos Chillin' mega fiesta
The Future Awards 2018 nominees unveiling
Ayo Mairo-Ese, Omololu Shomuyiwa to unveil The Future Awards Africa 2018 nominees
Ibadan get your groove on! The Smirnoff X1 tour is coming to you!
Ibadan get your groove on! The Smirnoff X1 tour is coming to you!
Idia Aisien and Ik Ogbonna
Four women, a heist, and one hell of a ride! - Widows private screening
X
Advertisement