Aid Lives Trust is set to educate Nigerians on road safety this yuletide with the launch of the ‘Why Rush?’ campaign.

Following the reckless driving that comes with the yuletide, the non- governmental organization will launch the campaign in Lagos to prevent loss of lives prevalent during the end of the year travel rush.

Orrganized in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos, the event will take place on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Ajah NURTW Park in Lagos by 12pm.

About Aid Lives Trust campaign

Elizabeth Egiaye, the ‘Why Rush?’ co-ordinator explained that the sensitization targeted at drivers, is necessary at this time to prepare drivers for the end of the year travel rush.

“The ‘Why Rush?’ campaign is aimed at cautioning drivers on the dangers of over speeding that leads to accidents which often leads to permanent disabilities. It is also targeted to cub the menace of accidents on our roads during the festive period and in extension save lives which is our ultimate goal,” she said.

She further noted that Aid Lives Trust is promoting the campaign due to her commitment to provide life –saving and life- affirming resources, and also to create a supportive life for the disabled, vulnerable and disadvantaged in the society, with a major focus on those with physical disabilities due to accidents or illnesses.

Expected to attend the sensitization event are over ten private inter-state company drivers, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW ) and representatives from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Red Cross Society, LASEMA Response Unit, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Nigeria Traffic Police.

Event partners are Static and Motion Limited, Limbs of Love, Pulse.ng andTraffic Radio.

For more information, send an email to info@aidlivestrust.org, e.egiaye@aidlivestrust.org.