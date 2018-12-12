news

Aid Lives Trust hosts programme to sensitize Nigerians on road safety with the ‘Why Rush?’ campaign at the Ajah N.U.R.T.W park.

The non-governmental organization in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps held the event on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

Governmental organisations were present

Present at the event were top officials from Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos state Traffic Management Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Red Cross, and many more.

Representatives from each organisation listed earlier gave speeches to the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers members present and admonished them on the need to strictly follow safety precautions as well as living an healthy life to avoid putting passengers at risk.

The event also featured a drama presentation from Rodan international school students, further establishing the need to regularly check your vehicle before taking it out.

Aid Lives Trust ‘Why Rush?’ campaign at the Ajah N.U.R.T.W park was also used as an avenue to flag off the EMBER Month Campaign by F.R.S.C.

The event was partnered by Static and Motion Limited, Limbs of Love, Pulse.ng and Traffic Radio.