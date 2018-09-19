Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Afropolitan vibes to hold 50th edition this October

Afropolitan vibes Bright Chimezie, Omawumi, Johnny Drille to light up 50th edition

For the first time since the inception of the show, organizers will be bringing not just one, not two, but three first time performers to the Afropolitan vibes stage.

  • Published:
Afropolitan Vibes 50th edition play Afropolitan Vibes 50th edition

Longest running monthly concert, Afropolitan vibes is back and better with its 50th edition coming up this Friday.

This edition will hold on September 21, 2018 at Muri Okunola park, Victoria Island Lagos.

For the first time since the inception of the show, organizers will be bringing not just one, not two, but three first time performers to the Afropolitan vibes stage.

Guest performers at 50th edition

Performing on the 50th edition are the host, 13-piece Bantu collective followed by guest artistes such as the legendary Zigima sound musician, Bright Chimezie; Nigerian singer/songwriter, Omawumi and revered alternative/indie singer, Johnny Drille.

Come enjoy fantastic live music in a great central location where plenty food and drinks are also available.

Date: Friday, June 16, 2017

Time: 8PM

Ticket: N1,000

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos.

Afropolitan vibes is proudly supported by Pulse.ng

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 Basketmouth Okey Bakassi, Capone, JJ Williams, I Go Save, others to...bullet
2 Dan D' Humorous Gordons, Owen Gee, Yaw, MC Shakara attend 'Disturbing...bullet
3 Nickfest 2018 Falz, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Mayorkun to thrill at this...bullet

Related Articles

Nickfest 2018 Falz, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Mayorkun to thrill at this year's edition
The Basement Gig Koker, Ceeza Milli, Remy Baggins, others to headline September edition
DJ Obi Disc jockey wraps up his "End of Summer Series" at Ushuaia, Ibiza

Events

Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018 at Freestyle Football Africa Championship 2018 finale
Freestyle Football Abdul Titi Kone wins a car, $3000 at Africa Championship 2018
SAFARI AQ, Duktor Sett, Singah, Ajura, Soti to Perform at inaugural edition
Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend September 14 - September 16/2018
The Basement Gig Koker, Ceeza Milli, Remy Baggins, others to headline September edition
X
Advertisement