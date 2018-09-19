Afropolitan vibes to hold 50th edition this October

news

Longest running monthly concert, Afropolitan vibes is back and better with its 50th edition coming up this Friday.

This edition will hold on September 21, 2018 at Muri Okunola park, Victoria Island Lagos.

For the first time since the inception of the show, organizers will be bringing not just one, not two, but three first time performers to the Afropolitan vibes stage.

Guest performers at 50th edition

Performing on the 50th edition are the host, 13-piece Bantu collective followed by guest artistes such as the legendary Zigima sound musician, Bright Chimezie ; Nigerian singer/songwriter, Omawumi and revered alternative/indie singer, Johnny Drille .

Come enjoy fantastic live music in a great central location where plenty food and drinks are also available.

Time: 8PM

Ticket: N1,000

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos.