At a media launch which took place at Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday 7th October 2019, the atmosphere tells again of how ready and excited industry tastemakers are, for another week of cinematic experience, business networking, movie premieres, film screenings, industry sessions, master classes, workshops, the Globe Awards, and other events that have become the hallmark of AFRIFF, Africa’s most Vibrant Film Festival.

AFRIFF 2019 announces festival dedicated to “SHEROES"

AFRIFF 2019 announces festival dedicated to “SHEROES"

Celebrating its 9th year, AFRIFF will take place at the newly constructed FILMHOUSE CINEMAS at LANDMARK RETAIL VILLAGE from Sunday 10th of November until Saturday 16th November, 2019.

Chioma Ude, AFRIFF founder and Executive Director said, “International film matters more than ever. Our varied programme of the very best of cinema has the power of allowing us to understand how people with very different circumstances from all over the globe live, work and play.

AFRIFF 2019 announces festival dedicated to “SHEROES"

AFRIFF 2019 announces festival dedicated to “SHEROES"

She continued; “We are proud to theme this year’s festival as one dedicated to SHEROES, those who enable us to dream and to celebrate story telling which challenge society. We are very much focused on training and supporting more female filmmakers this year and beyond.””

Chioma Ude was also joined by Festival sponsors, Access Bank, US Consulate, Nvivo TV, National Film Video Censors Board, Filmhouse Group and Century Group.

This year’s festival will open with Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts’ Film – FOR SAMA. FOR SAMA is a documentary taking us on an intimate and epic journey into the female experience during WAR.

AFRIFF 2019 announces festival dedicated to “SHEROES"

The festival will then close with Akin Omotoso’s THE GHOST AND THE HOUSE OF TRUTH. A compelling film on crime, convicts and forgiveness.

The festival received a record-breaking number of submissions (4000) this year from over 130 countries, the highest it has received to date and will screen almost 150 projects – including features, shorts, documentaries and much more selected by our team of programmers, who watched over 2000 hours of footage.

A champion of African, International and youth filmmaking, AFRIFF is the largest film festival in West Africa and has consistently been a great supporter of International film.

AFRIFF 2019 announces festival dedicated to “SHEROES"

AFRIFF 2019 announces festival dedicated to “SHEROES"

AFRIFF 2019 announces festival dedicated to “SHEROES"

AFRIFF 2019 announces festival dedicated to “SHEROES"

ABOUT AFRICA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (AFRIFF)

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) conceived by Ms Chioma Ude is a world class showcase that presents a complete immersion into the world of film making with participation from local and international, actors, directors, scriptwriters, cinematographers, sound engineers, musicians, editors, light engineers, students, equipment manufacturers and businessmen.

The objectives are to develop the film industry to a level where the products compete favourably with their contemporaries all over world; provide a growth opportunity for these film industry professionals to eventually export their products to the world; facilitate access to investors, equipment, technical and skill acquisition through Festival organized fora and several capacity development workshops; complement government’s efforts at revamping small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

This is a featured post