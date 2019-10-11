Come experience unlimited cocktails, networking and games at Africa's largest cocktail event, Lagos cocktail week this month.

LCW is known as the place where cocktail enthusiasts and international drinks brands come together in a vibrant atmosphere of the cocktail village with highlights like a conference and the much-anticipated bar battle on the final day.

This year’s edition promises to be extra special, as parent company of LCW, Eventi Cocktails, will be celebrating its 10th-year anniversary this month, and to commemorate this milestone, there will be new and exciting additions to the event this year.

“We noticed there is a huge gap in the cocktail industry, so the best way to fill this gap is through the Lagos Cocktail Week for bar attendants, entrepreneurs and interested personalities all over Nigeria to be trained by industry professionals,” Rawa said.

“This year, we are making our conference more educational with several seminars and workshops with practical sessions for participants,” she added.

Seminars on forward-thinking topics: Including Coffee Lifestyle, Creativity & Monetization, Spirits Marketing and Marketing & Branding among others.

The Cocktail Village: It's bigger & better than before! Brands showcasing include BOLS Amsterdam, Fayrouz, Hennessy, Belvedere vodka , Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker , Gordons Gin, House of Angostura amongst others.

The Bar Battle competition will take place as usual but the competition this year will have an international twist, as the winner will attend the BOLS Bartending Academy Amsterdam, and also stands the opportunity to be their Local Brand Ambassador.

Lagos Cocktail Week 2019 is supported by The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Balmoral Events, Eventecture, Zapphaire Events, BOLS Amsterdam, Fayrouz, Hennessy, Belvedere Vodka, Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Gordons Gin, House of Angostura, Business of Photography.

LCW 2019 is also supported by Pulse NG, BellaNaija, Silverbird TV, Ono Bello, Lost in Lagos, OloriSupergal, ThisDay Style, Eat.Drink.Lagos, YNaija, Media Room Hub, Modern Ghana, Schick Magazine, CoolFM, Wazobia, Naija Info, and 53 Extra.

Date: Wednesday October 16th – Thursday, October 17th

Time: 4pm till 11pm

Venue: Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos

To purchase tickets, call 0803-880-4264 or visit: www.lagoscocktail.com