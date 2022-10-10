RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

African Fashion and Design Week 2022 - 10th Anniversary Edition: Still the Gateway to Style, Innovation and Trends

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByAFDW

African Fashion and Design Week 2022 - 10th Anniversary Edition: Still the Gateway to Style, Innovation and Trends
African Fashion and Design Week 2022 - 10th Anniversary Edition: Still the Gateway to Style, Innovation and Trends

Bluepearl Services International, organizers of African Fashion and Design Week™ New York, Los Angeles, Nairobi and Lagos is pleased to announce that African Fashion and Design Week™ (AFDW) 10th Anniversary Edition will take place in Lagos, Nigeria on October 14th and 15th, 2022 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. After the past years of success, the 10th Anniversary Edition promises to be even more awesome.

Read Also

For the past ten (10) years, Bluepearl Services International through African Fashion and Design Week, has continuously showcased Africa in the most positive light through the creativity of her fashion designers, established platforms for networking and celebrating each other in the African Fashion Industry to mention a few.

Each year, African Fashion and Design Week™ draws international stockists, visitors, fashion entrepreneurs, super models, industry professionals, local and international media to preview the looks that will define the continent’s fashion trends

AFDW 2022 – 10th Anniversary Edition under the theme “Imagine, Inspire, Ignite”, will showcase the magnificence of Africa through the creativity of her fashion designers as well as the best in International fashion and design. It will feature

  • Runway Showcase with collections from leading established and emerging designers across Africa, Europe and USA
  • The annual African Icon of Hope Awards 
  • The Business of Fashion Seminar
  • The Trade exhibition.

Photo Credit:

Model: Grace Modi (Sudan/USA)

Designer: Londa Msanii (USA)

Makeup Artist: CE Eaton (USA)

Photographer: Darron Whitsett (USA)

Photo Assistant: Nyasia Wilson & Cindy (USA)

Enquiries:

W- www.africanfashiondw.com

P: +234 8055479343

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByAFDW

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Best-dressed celebrities at Don Jazzy's late mother celebration of life

Best-dressed celebrities at Don Jazzy's late mother celebration of life

African Fashion and Design Week 2022 - 10th Anniversary Edition: Still the Gateway to Style, Innovation and Trends

African Fashion and Design Week 2022 - 10th Anniversary Edition: Still the Gateway to Style, Innovation and Trends

How ex-Big Brother Naija housemates turned up for Phyna’s winner party

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

The health benefits of eating groundnuts (peanuts)

The health benefits of eating groundnuts (peanuts)

How to orgasm at the same time with your partner

How to orgasm at the same time with your partner

Beauty of the week: Shatu Garko's modesty is inspiring

Beauty of the week: Shatu Garko's modesty is inspiring

Too young to have erectile dysfunction? Here’s why you can't get ‘it’ up

Too young to have erectile dysfunction? Here’s why you can't get ‘it’ up

Should you end a friendship or relationship because of politics?

Should you end a friendship or relationship because of politics?

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wonderland Lagos 2022: The most exciting holiday experience to storm Lagos Nigeria

Wonderland Lagos 2022: The most exciting holiday experience to storm Lagos Nigeria

Anderson Ozakpo, Chief Business Officer at Technext; Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani (Session Celebrity Spotlight)

Technext hosts over 2,000 attendees and conversations on Blockchain, DeFi, web3 and NFTs at #TNC2022 in Lagos

African Fashion and Design Week 2022 - 10th Anniversary Edition: Still the Gateway to Style, Innovation and Trends

African Fashion and Design Week 2022 - 10th Anniversary Edition: Still the Gateway to Style, Innovation and Trends