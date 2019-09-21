At the beginning of the month, William Grant & Sons, the world’s foremost distiller and makers of Glenfiddich, unveiled their new expression Glenfiddich Grand Cru at a spectacular event in Singapore with the worlds top influencers.

The launch event which took place on September 3rd, 2019 featured an exciting line-up of activities and brand experience that underlines the new line’s luxury credentials.

The beautifully finished whisky is made from an exclusive expression that’s been matured for 23 years and elegantly finished in rare French cuvée oak casks.

Adebola Williams & Edmund Olotu attend the global launch of Glenfiddich Grand Cru in Singapore

It fuses the finest flavours from Scotland and France to create a true taste of luxury to be enjoyed with others.

Adebola Williams, entrepreneur and group CEO of RED and Edmund Olotu, Founder and CEO of TechAdvance represented Nigeria at the exclusive launch event in Singapore as they embody the Glenfiddich DNA with their maverick spirit and impact made in their respective fields.

On arrival, guests were given a grand reception after which they settled down into one of Singapore's most recognizable landmark hotels and treated to luxury breakfast by engineer turned Michelin star chef, Alvin Leung.

Glenfiddich Grand Cru was officially unveiled amidst celebration like no other. Guests dined under the stars, with 360° panoramic view of Singapore's iconic city skyline and witnessed the magical blending of sounds and light as the iconic spectra light and water show came together.

DJ and producer, Olivia Dawn, took guests to the next level of celebration where they experienced an ingeniously redefined drinking experience.

This was followed by a private whisky tasting tour of Glenfiddich hosted by Glenfiddich’s Global Ambassador Malt Master and Struan Grant Ralph who gave an exclusive insight on the brand’s newest and most unexpected innovation yet.

Guests unleashed their creativity as they visited a studio to adorn the traditional champagne coupe with a personalised design, after which they enjoyed an exquisite luxury BBQ and restyled sundowners.

Speaking during the official unveiling, Glenfiddich Global Brand Ambassador, Struan Grant Ralph, stated that Glenfiddich Grand Cru shows the brand’s passion for pushing Scotch whisky boundaries.

He added: “We experimented with the maturation time and hand-selected the right balance of 23-year old Glenfiddich casks out of our unique collection of old age malts. Daring and unexpected, Grand Cru encapsulates the very spirit of luxury and craftsmanship of Glenfiddich while surpassing the very notion of Single Malt, as it sets out to redefine moments of celebration.”

“The further influence from the oak of the French cuvée casks added an extra layer of complexity thanks to the liquid they once held,” shares Glenfiddich’s Malt Master, Brian Kinsman.

He adds; “Marrying the best of both worlds, the final liquid presents an exceptional finesse and is a special tribute to each cuvée cask the malts were finished in.”

Glenfiddich Grand Cru comes in a sleek black glass bottle with its gold Grand Cru print and evocative golden closure presented in an opulent black box featuring a sparkling golden firework design, created by London’s award-winning HERE Design to emanate the spirit of celebration and the true taste of luxury contained within.

The launch also underscores the company’s aspirations for global travel retail with the aim of becoming a leading luxury channel worldwide by 2024.

Glenfiddich Grand Cru will launch in Nigeria before the end of the year.

