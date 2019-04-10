A-listers, celebrities, influencers turn up at the launch of Guinness Gold, the premium golden lager beer

A-list celebrities, influencers and socialites were treated to a night of full flavor, high energy music and great style.

With guests treated to the exquisite taste of Guinness Gold, served at 3 degrees in unique Guinness Gold Glassware, award winning culinary maestro, Chef Fregz, indulged guests with light bites that were beautifully paired with flavour filled Guinness Gold, while DJ Exclusive amped the evening with thumping music from his inspiring music box.

Launching in Lagos, Nigeria for the first time anywhere, Guinness Gold is a refreshing lager beer, packed full of depth and character, making it ideal for those looking for more from their beer drinking experience. As well as using the same yeast as Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Guinness Gold’s unique combination of high-quality ingredients sourced locally and internationally provides fruity flavours that allow drinkers to truly savour its flavour.

Available in premium outlets across Lagos, Guinness Gold retails at 350N for a 600ml bottle.

