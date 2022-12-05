RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

A DECADE AFTER – Gaise Baba Live in Concert

Afro-fusion Artiste, Gaise Baba takes center stage this December.

The leading voice in the Urban Christian space with multiple hit singles and a top

charting album - A DECADE AFTER which includes instant hits like Elijah Level, Jesu

ni Logo and Emergency, Gaise Baba is set to perform Live this December.

LIVE at the prestigious MUSON Centre Lagos, Gaise Baba promises an array of

exhilarating emotions at this show. Performing major hits like Elijah Level, Jesu ni

Logo, Titilai, Gbagbe Oshi and many more.

Thursday December 22nd, 2022

Shell Hall, MUSON Center Lagos

6pm.

Tickets are available at www.gaisebaba.com

