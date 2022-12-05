Afro-fusion Artiste, Gaise Baba takes center stage this December.
A DECADE AFTER – Gaise Baba Live in Concert
#FeatureByGaiseBaba
The leading voice in the Urban Christian space with multiple hit singles and a top
charting album - A DECADE AFTER which includes instant hits like Elijah Level, Jesu
ni Logo and Emergency, Gaise Baba is set to perform Live this December.
LIVE at the prestigious MUSON Centre Lagos, Gaise Baba promises an array of
exhilarating emotions at this show. Performing major hits like Elijah Level, Jesu ni
Logo, Titilai, Gbagbe Oshi and many more.
Thursday December 22nd, 2022
Shell Hall, MUSON Center Lagos
6pm.
Tickets are available at www.gaisebaba.com
---
