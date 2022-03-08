9mobile advocates gender parity to support 2022 International Women’s Day

It is to this end that Nigeria’s telecom service provider, 9mobile, in line with this year’s UN International Women’s Day celebration, which is focused on advocating gender equality for sustainability by breaking biases against women, has reiterated its commitment to promoting gender parity.

According to Abdulrahman Ado, Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, the International Women’s Day presents an opportunity to reflect and celebrate the various achievements women have recorded in different fields of human endeavors, while also calling to end gender biases that hinder their capabilities and progress.

He said, “As a people and as a nation, we must stand up for women. 9mobile will continue to advocate gender parity issues among our internal and external stakeholders and the wider society and provide the enabling environment for women to thrive. We therefore use this opportunity to re-echo our total support and commitment for gender parity and call on all to #BreakTheBias,” he remarked.

According to the UN, advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century. Women are increasingly being recognized as more vulnerable to climate change impacts than men, as they constitute the majority of the world’s poor and are more dependent on the natural resources which climate change threatens the most. This year’s celebration reinforces the call for gender equality for a sustainable future.

---