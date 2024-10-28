ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

7 reasons women get cramps after their period

Oghenerume Progress

Most women are used to experiencing cramps when they have their period. There are however times where these cramps still occur even after their period is over, which can be quite concerning.

7 reasons women get cramps after their period
7 reasons women get cramps after their period

Recommended articles

Here are seven reasons women get cramps after their period.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most common reasons for cramps after a period is ovulation. Ovulation typically occurs about two weeks after the start of your period, but for some women, it can occur earlier. During ovulation, an egg is released from the ovary, and this process can cause mild cramping or pain on one side of the abdomen, known as “mittelschmerz.” While this pain is usually brief, lasting a few hours to a couple of days, it can sometimes be mistaken for menstrual cramps.

Being a woman means there are times where your hormones start fluctuating especially after your menstruation. This can sometimes lead to muscle contractions in the uterus, causing cramping sensations even after the period has ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another reason for cramps after periods are uterine fibroids. These are noncancerous growths that develop in or on the uterus and can cause a range of symptoms, including heavy periods, pain during sex, and cramping that can extend beyond your period. While fibroids are generally harmless, they can cause significant discomfort and may require treatment if they grow large or cause persistent pain. In some cases, fibroids can lead to cramping after menstruation due to their pressure on the surrounding tissues.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, such as on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or other pelvic organs. This tissue responds to hormonal changes just like the uterine lining, which means it can cause pain and cramping throughout the menstrual cycle, even after your period ends. Endometriosis can lead to severe cramps and may also cause other symptoms such as heavy bleeding, pain during intercourse, and infertility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adenomyosis is a condition similar to endometriosis, but in this case, the endometrial tissue grows into the muscular wall of the uterus. This can cause the uterus to enlarge and lead to prolonged periods, heavy bleeding, and cramping even after menstruation. Adenomyosis can be painful and often requires medical intervention to manage the symptoms. Women with this condition may notice that their cramps extend beyond their normal menstrual cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is an infection of the female reproductive organs, often caused by sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia or gonorrhea. PID can cause chronic pelvic pain, irregular periods, and cramps that may occur before, during, or after menstruation. Other symptoms of PID may include abnormal vaginal discharge, fever, and pain during intercourse. If left untreated, PID can lead to serious complications, including infertility, so it’s important to seek medical attention if you suspect you may have it.

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form on the ovaries. While many ovarian cysts are harmless and go away on their own, larger cysts or those that rupture can cause cramping and pelvic pain at any time during the menstrual cycle. Post-period cramps may be a sign of an ovarian cyst, especially if the pain is sudden, severe, or localized to one side of the abdomen. If you experience sharp or worsening pain, it’s important to seek medical attention to rule out complications like ovarian torsion.

ADVERTISEMENT

As mentioned earlier, post-period cramps can be uncomfortable, and in severe cases, it is best to pay a visit to the doctor to check what's responsible.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Glo My-G targets youths with multi-city entertainment tour

Glo My-G targets youths with multi-city entertainment tour

Glenfiddich’s Grand Sleeves Launch in Lagos: A bold celebration of its Mavericks

Glenfiddich’s Grand Sleeves Launch in Lagos: A bold celebration of its Mavericks

7 reasons women get cramps after their period

7 reasons women get cramps after their period

Meet the inventor of sliced bread

Meet the inventor of sliced bread

5 natural ways to get rid of body hair

5 natural ways to get rid of body hair

5 fruits to avoid eating on an empty stomach

5 fruits to avoid eating on an empty stomach

5 most beautiful currency in the world

5 most beautiful currency in the world

Culture with Style - Heineken unveils 45cl bottle, 45 Collection at Lagos Fashion Week

Culture with Style - Heineken unveils 45cl bottle, 45 Collection at Lagos Fashion Week

The 10 golden rules of dating you must know

The 10 golden rules of dating you must know

Cowbell rewards consumers in ongoing ₦150m 'Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood Promo'

Cowbell rewards consumers in ongoing ₦150m 'Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood Promo'

Why does cooking gas always finish on Sundays?

Why does cooking gas always finish on Sundays?

This is the world's most expensive single banknote worth millions of dollars

This is the world's most expensive single banknote worth millions of dollars

Pulse Sports

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 Reasons to Start Eating for Pleasure

3 Reasons to start eating for pleasure

Scared black woman (iStock)

5 Ways to overcome the fear of posting yourself online

L-R : Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Temitope Ashiwaju; National Coordinator, Indomie Fans Club, Karishma Rustagi; Chief Executive Officer, Sales and Marketing, Dufil Prima Foods,Gaurav Dwivedi; Manager and Coordinator, Indomie Fan Club, Faith Joshua; at the 9th Edition of the Indomie Team Yourself Up, held at the University of Lagos on the 18 October

Exceptional Artworks shine as Indomie Fan Club unveil ‘Team Yourself Up’ winners

How Bigi drinks brought flavour to the Pulse Influencer Awards

How Bigi drinks brought flavour to the Pulse Influencer Awards