3 Reasons to start eating for pleasure

When most people think about their choice of food, their major concern is how healthy it is… that is, apart from affordability. But one thing that is often ignored when it comes to eating is ensuring you derive pleasure from what you are eating.

This should not be the case, because as much as eating healthy is important, deriving pleasure from meals also comes with benefits.

To be clear, eating for pleasure isn'tb overindulging or throwing caution to the wind; it's about rediscovering the happiness and satisfaction that food can bring.

With that in mind, here are three reasons to start eating for pleasure:

With many years of dieting, food restrictions, and guilt-eating, a lot of people have developed complicated relationships with food. Eating for pleasure can help rebuild a healthier relationship with food, allowing people to focus more on enjoyment rather than restrictions. This approach reduces feelings of guilt, anxiety, or stress that often accompany eating certain foods. Instead of labeling foods as "good" or "bad," one learns to savor and appreciate what they're eating.

When you eat for pleasure, you're more likely to be present and mindful during meals. Mindful eating involves paying attention to the flavors, textures, and aromas of the food. This awareness helps you slow down, savor each bite, and truly enjoy the experience. Consequently, you're more attuned to your body's hunger and fullness cues, which can prevent overeating and encourage a more balanced approach to meals.

Food has an emotional component, and that's okay! Eating for pleasure can positively impact mental health. Enjoying favorite foods can boost mood and reduce stress. A comforting bowl of hot soup on a cold day or a piece of chocolate to lift the spirits are examples. Allowing yourself to indulge in joyful foods can be a form of self-care and contribute to better mental health.

To clarify, eating for pleasure is different from emotional eating, which often involves turning to food to handle difficult emotions like stress, anger, or sadness. Nor is it about abandoning healthy habits or indulging without limits—it's about finding joy and satisfaction in eating. It encourages a more mindful, balanced, and positive relationship with food, leading to better physical and mental well-being.

