The show which witnessed the best of live contemporary music held at the Gymnasium Hall, Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna state.
A major highlight of the show was the entertaining and energetic performance by music legend 2Baba, singing out of his catalogue of classics as well as recent chart-topping singles 'Amaka' and 'Gaga Shuffle'.
There were other great performances from singer, Waje, Classiq, Bimbo and Tek Band, ensuring it was a night to savour. On the wheels of steel was DJ Neptune, while the show was hosted by Abuja-based MC Amana.
Eargasm concert was attended by the creme de la creme of Kaduna. Notable guests present include the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state; Hon. Arc. Yusuf Barnabas Bala, His Royal Highness; Alhaji Bagudu Galadima, Mees Palace CEO; Emmanuel Adukwu among others.
The Eargasm concert is a Buckwyld Media Network product brought to Kaduna in partnership with Fusion International.