It was a night to remember as Eargasm concert headlined by 2baba and a host of others took over the city of Kaduna last weekend.

The show which witnessed the best of live contemporary music held at the Gymnasium Hall, Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna state.

Performances at Eargasm concert in Kaduna

A major highlight of the show was the entertaining and energetic performance by music legend 2Baba , singing out of his catalogue of classics as well as recent chart-topping singles 'Amaka' and 'Gaga Shuffle'.

There were other great performances from singer, Waje , Classiq, Bimbo and Tek Band, ensuring it was a night to savour. On the wheels of steel was DJ Neptune , while the show was hosted by Abuja-based MC Amana.

Eargasm concert was attended by the creme de la creme of Kaduna. Notable guests present include the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state; Hon. Arc. Yusuf Barnabas Bala , His Royal Highness; Alhaji Bagudu Galadima, Mees Palace CEO; Emmanuel Adukwu among others.