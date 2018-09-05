Pulse.ng logo
2Baba, Waje, DJ Neptune, Classiq turn-up at Eargasm concert in Kaduna

2Baba, Waje, DJ Neptune, Classiq turn-up at concert in Kaduna

The show which witnessed the best of live contemporary music held at the Gymnasium Hall, Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna state.

  • Published:
Image
Image

It was a night to remember as Eargasm concert headlined by 2baba and a host of others took over the city of Kaduna last weekend.

The show which witnessed the best of live contemporary music held at the Gymnasium Hall, Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna state.

play 2Baba performing at Eargasm concert in Kaduna.

Performances at Eargasm concert in Kaduna

A major highlight of the show was the entertaining and energetic performance by music legend 2Baba, singing out of his catalogue of classics as well as recent chart-topping singles 'Amaka' and 'Gaga Shuffle'.

play Waje performing at Eargasm concert in Kaduna.

 

There were other great performances from singer, Waje, Classiq, Bimbo and Tek Band, ensuring it was a night to savour. On the wheels of steel was DJ Neptune, while the show was hosted by Abuja-based MC Amana.

play DJ Neptune at Eargasm concert in Kaduna.

play Deputy Governor of Kaduna state; Hon. Arc. Yusuf Barnabas Bala speaking at Eargasm concert in Kaduna.

 

Eargasm concert was attended by the creme de la creme of Kaduna. Notable guests present include the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state; Hon. Arc. Yusuf Barnabas Bala, His Royal Highness; Alhaji Bagudu Galadima, Mees Palace CEO; Emmanuel Adukwu among others.

play His Royal Highness; Alhaji Bagudu Galadima at Eargasm concert in Kaduna.

 

The Eargasm concert is a Buckwyld Media Network product brought to Kaduna in partnership with Fusion International.

