news

Benue state is set to play host to lots of its indigenes as the Idoma International Carnival is back and better this December.

This year's carnival is scheduled to hold from December 22-26, 2018 at Otukpo, the ancestral home of the Idoma nation, Benue state.

The Idoma International Carnival is an annual epoch-making event that celebrates the rich heritage, identity and culture of the beautiful people of Idoma nation, as well as empowering her people economically.

Speaking at the press briefing held at the Port Harcourt Polo Club, the organizers of the carnival, headed by the amiable philanthropist; Prince Edwin Ochai, elaborated on the plans underway to awe participants and visitors coming to celebrate with the Idoma nation.

Prince Ochai submitted that "Series of events have been lined up to thrill spectators for everyday of the event and adequate security has been put in place to secure lives and properties while all hotels in Otukpo are ready to offer 30% reduction in rates to all visitors during the carnival period".

Performances

Highlights of the Carnival includes; carnival procession, food fair, award ceremony, Face of Idoma beauty pageant, the cultural day and Ogbureke wrestling contest, traditional displays, football tournament and the Heroes Night party with headline artists such as 2Baba , Rudeboy, Terry G, Ric Hassani, Kennyblaq , Dan d Humourous and Legendry Suni etc.

The organizers proudly announced that after five years of mostly funding the epoch project from individuals pocket, Heroes lager beer and Airtel are showing more support for the event.

This year, a lot of Idoma people in diaspora are also making plans to travel back home to experience the spectacular event.

See you in Otukpo, Benue State as we celebrate the rich colors of our People; The Idoma people and her heritage.

For more information, Tel: +234 803 328 8608 Email: info@idomacarnivalng.cco Facebook/Instagram/twitter @idoma_carnival