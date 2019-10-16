Widely known as one of Nigeria's greatest export, 2Baba left the Abuja fans who thronged the International Conference Centre in raptures at the much-anticipated 2Baba Live: #20YearsAKing concert promoted by Hypertek Digital and Delphino Entertainment and produced by Buckwyld Media.

2Baba performing live at #20YearsAKing concert

2Baba was in high spirits through out the night, dancing, freestyling and serenading an appreciative crowd with an array of evergreen hits (group, solo and collabos) spanning two decades.

Timaya performing at 2Baba Live #20YearsAKing concert

And the royal celebrant didn't come alone. 2Baba stomped the yard in company of a stellar list of friends including Peruzzi, Timaya, Larry Gaaga, Faze, 9ice, VJ Ehiz, Patoranking,Tony Tetuila, Toke Makinwa and Basketmouth.

2Baba alongside Faze performing live at #20YearsAKing concert

As promised, winners of Next Up online talent search - vocalists category TBoiz comprising Young Oche, Esbee, and Presh Tunez had the opportunity to perform alongside 2Baba and the boys did not disappoint. They opened the 2Baba and Faze intro and returned during the collabo set to perform their hot new single "Falling for Me" featuring 2Baba.

Basketmouth and Toke Makinwa at 2Baba Live #20YearsAKing concert

For the classy crowd at the ICC, amongst them celebrities and high net worth individuals, it was an evening well spent and 2Baba continues to reiterate his peerless class with unbeatable live concerts.