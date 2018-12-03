Pulse.ng logo
2baba,Falz,Jimmy Jatt among line-up for 'Jos Chillin' mega fiesta

2baba, Falz, DJ Jimmy Jatt among stellar line-up for 'Jos Chillin' mega fiesta

  • Published:
Jos Chillin Mega Fiesta play

Jos Chillin Mega Fiesta

The fun city of Jos is gearing up for yet another magical experience as 2Baba and friends return to the entertainment hub for Jos Chillin' Mega Fiesta, Power of 1 edition.

The event is billed for January 5, 2019 at the familiar and ever bubbly Mees Palace, Rayfield, Jos.

Artiste line-up

Confirmed for mega concert besides the major headliner, 2Baba are DJ Jimmy Jatt, Osama and Falz the Bahd Guy as co-headliners.

Other performing artistes are home grown stars such as Lyrical Dr Smith, Classiq, Blakah, Mad Dragon All Stars and Lucky Stars Band among others.

This edition of the event is coming complete with the inspiring theme " Power of 1" which has already garnered mad buzz and left its mark in the Lagos area.

The social movement campaign is driven through concerts, road shows and a movie of the same title directed by Izu Ojukwu starring Ramsey Nouah, Alex Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Jibola Dabo, Jide Kosoko, Racheal Oniga, Michelle Dede, Padita Agu and many more. It will be available in cinemas nationwide from the 7th of December 2018.

For those who have experienced it before, Jos Chllin' offers another opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends while for the first timers, they are about to discover the new lifestyle of J-Town.

Jos Chillin' #PowerOf1 edition promises superior entertainment value and pleasant surprises.

'Power of 1' is proudly supported by Arik Air, the 2Baba Foundation, One Voice Nigeria, Enough is Enough, and Vote Not Fight.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

