Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

28th anniversary celebration of " Transform" TIENS Group, 2023 Global Carnival summit

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyTIENSGroup

Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tianshi Group, presented the portrait of Laozi to political figures and celebrities.
Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tianshi Group, presented the portrait of Laozi to political figures and celebrities.

Recommended articles

More than 5,000 offline distributors from around the world gathered here to participate in the grand event. During the conference, TIENS Group will conduct synchronous live streaming and relay to over 110 countries and regions around the world, achieving the sharing of globalization across borders, multiple languages, and diverse cultures. More than 20 million people participated online to jointly open the "Third Entrepreneurship and New Transformation" of TIENS Group!

Under the strategic guidance of "One Body, Multiple Wings", TIENS Group has deepened its global development through the strategy of "all staff marketing, all staff live streaming, and all staff investment". The summit will also welcome a large number of young and dynamic new faces, opening a new chapter for innovation and change, and jointly exploring new business opportunities and markets.

Riding the wind of economic globalization, TIENS Group continuously contributes "TIENS wisdom" to the prosperity and development of various regions from a global and global perspective. It has created tens of millions of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities globally, making significant contributions to improving the quality of life and physical and mental health of billions of people. And injecting new impetus into the vigorous development of the big health industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebyTIENSGroup

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

28th anniversary celebration of Transform TIENS Group, 2023 Global Carnival summit

28th anniversary celebration of " Transform" TIENS Group, 2023 Global Carnival summit

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

Here are 5 reasons age gaps matter when it comes to dating

Here are 5 reasons age gaps matter when it comes to dating

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of 'An Evening with Martell'

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of 'An Evening with Martell'

Smirnoff shows Big Brother naija lovers that the BBN Saturday party rave is a 'We' thing

Smirnoff shows Big Brother naija lovers that the BBN Saturday party rave is a 'We' thing

300 children celebrate International Literacy Day with Famfa Oil

300 children celebrate International Literacy Day with Famfa Oil

Flex life with beta pizza at newest Dodo Pizza outlet in Festac, Lagos!

Flex life with beta pizza at newest Dodo Pizza outlet in Festac, Lagos!

Toys and Trends: How Europe is getting kids moving again

Toys and Trends: How Europe is getting kids moving again

Stop having these meals for breakfast!

Stop having these meals for breakfast!

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

GH¢360k smart toilet with WiFi and sensors causes social media uproar

GH¢360k smart toilet with WiFi and sensors causes social media uproar

Here are 7 ways you may be micro-cheating on your partner

Here are 7 ways you may be micro-cheating on your partner

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

THE PEAK

The Showcase festival September 2023

LOTUS BANK MD KAFILAT ARAOYE AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS AT THE RACE

Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Race ends with pomp and pageantry [Photos]

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of 'An Evening with Martell'

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of 'An Evening with Martell'

Famfa Oil Limited joined forces with Slum2school, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of underprivileged children.

300 children celebrate International Literacy Day with Famfa Oil