ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

23rd MILO secondary school Basketball championship National finals event

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyMilo

The event showcased the culmination of an exhilarating journey that began with over 11,000 schools participating from across the 36 states and the FCT.
The event showcased the culmination of an exhilarating journey that began with over 11,000 schools participating from across the 36 states and the FCT.

Recommended articles

Held at the National Stadium in Lagos on July 7, 2023, the event showcased the culmination of an exhilarating journey that began with over 11,000 schools participating from across the 36 states and the FCT. Let's delve into the highlights and memorable moments of the finals.

23rd edition of the MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship National Finals
23rd edition of the MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship National Finals Pulse Nigeria

The final games brought forth a rollercoaster of emotions as the teams showcased their skills and determination on the court. The boys' category witnessed a gripping battle between Father O'Connell Science College from Minna, Niger State, and Government Secondary School Karu from Abuja, FCT. In a closely contested match, Government Secondary School Karu emerged victorious with a final score of 46-43, securing the championship title.

ADVERTISEMENT
The game was a testament to the talent and resilience displayed by the students
The game was a testament to the talent and resilience displayed by the students Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, Topfield College from Ajegunle, Lagos, in the girls' category, faced off against Government Secondary School Karu, FCT Abuja. The game was a testament to the talent and resilience displayed by both teams, but it was Topfield College who claimed the victory with a score of 53-50, earning them the championship title in the girls' category.

Government Secondary School Karu's triumph in the boys' category came as a surprise, considering they entered the finals as the best losers. Their achievement showcased their determination and ability to rise to the occasion, leaving a lasting impression on the spectators. Additionally, Topfield College's dominance in the girls' category solidified its position as a formidable force in the championship.

The students relentless fight and display of skill made them a force to be reckoned with throughout the tournament.
The students relentless fight and display of skill made them a force to be reckoned with throughout the tournament. Pulse Nigeria

Father O'Connell Science College from Minna, Niger State, deserves recognition for its remarkable performance, finishing in second place in the boys' category. Their relentless fight and display of skill made them a force to be reckoned with throughout the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT
Their achievement showcased their determination and ability to rise to the occasion, leaving a lasting impression on the spectators
Their achievement showcased their determination and ability to rise to the occasion, leaving a lasting impression on the spectators Pulse Nigeria

One of the most significant aspects of this year's championship was the inclusion of children with special needs in the final games. This groundbreaking initiative, championed by MILO, garnered praise from spectators and showcased the belief that sports can empower individuals with diverse abilities. The commendable effort by Nestle Nigeria, the sponsors of the event, demonstrated their commitment to inclusivity and fostering a platform for all young athletes to shine.

This groundbreaking initiative, championed by MILO, garnered praise from spectators and showcased the belief that sports can empower individuals with diverse abilities.
This groundbreaking initiative, championed by MILO, garnered praise from spectators and showcased the belief that sports can empower individuals with diverse abilities. Pulse Nigeria

The finals were graced by esteemed personalities, including the Managing Director of Nestle Nigeria Plc, who was represented by Khaled Ramadan, the Commercial Manager of Nestle Nigeria Plc. The presence of government dignitaries and renowned basketball figures, such as Olumide Oyedeji, added to the grandeur of the event.

For the past 25 years, the MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship, sponsored by Nestle Nigeria MILO, has played a pivotal role in elevating the basketball scene in Nigeria. It has nurtured young talents and provided a launching pad for Nigerian athletes to make their mark on the global stage. The participation of Bishop Dimieari Grammar School and St. Jude's Girls Secondary School Amarata, representing Nigeria in the 2022 World School Basketball Championship, exemplifies the championship's impact in shaping the future of Nigerian basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT
For 25 years, the MILO competition has nurtured young talents and provided a launching pad for Nigerian athletes to make their mark on the global stage.
For 25 years, the MILO competition has nurtured young talents and provided a launching pad for Nigerian athletes to make their mark on the global stage. Pulse Nigeria

The National Stadium indoor sports hall in Surulere was a sea of green, adorned with the MILO logo, serving as a reminder of the brand's unwavering support and commitment to grassroots sports development in Nigeria. The partnership between Nestle Nigeria MILO and the Nigerian Schools Sports Federation has yielded numerous success stories, both in basketball and in the lives of young athletes pursuing their chosen careers.

As the curtains close on the 23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship National Finals, the memories of the thrilling games, the triumphs, and the unforgettable moments will linger in the hearts of the players, spectators, and supporters. The championship has once again proven that it is a platform where dreams are realized, new heroes emerge, and the power of grit is learnt in sports and transforms lives.

The memories of the thrilling games, the triumphs, and the unforgettable moments will linger in the hearts of the players, spectators, and supporters.
The memories of the thrilling games, the triumphs, and the unforgettable moments will linger in the hearts of the players, spectators, and supporters. Pulse Nigeria

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeaturebyMilo

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 natural ways to cure body odour without using deodorant

5 natural ways to cure body odour without using deodorant

5 practical life skills every parent must teach their child

5 practical life skills every parent must teach their child

23rd MILO secondary school Basketball championship National finals event

23rd MILO secondary school Basketball championship National finals event

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 drives home a Brand New JAC SUV

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 drives home a Brand New JAC SUV

Nigerian culture is taking the world by storm, from Jollof wars to Afrobeats

Nigerian culture is taking the world by storm, from Jollof wars to Afrobeats

Barbiecore: 5 times Margot Robbie recreated the Barbie doll's outfits

Barbiecore: 5 times Margot Robbie recreated the Barbie doll's outfits

5 ways to activate happy hormones during your period

5 ways to activate happy hormones during your period

I travelled to Ghana on a budget, here’s how you can do it too

I travelled to Ghana on a budget, here’s how you can do it too

8 things to expect as a Nigerian travelling to Ghana for first time

8 things to expect as a Nigerian travelling to Ghana for first time

The right way to use body scrubs for glowing skin

The right way to use body scrubs for glowing skin

5 countries that have visa-banned or restricted Nigerians

5 countries that have visa-banned or restricted Nigerians

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Anna Banner

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Anna Banner

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Goldberg Premium Lager Beer promotes cultural heritage at 2023 Ojude Oba festival

Goldberg Premium Lager Beer promotes cultural heritage at 2023 Ojude Oba festival

The event showcased the culmination of an exhilarating journey that began with over 11,000 schools participating from across the 36 states and the FCT.

23rd MILO secondary school Basketball championship National finals event

Legend Extra Stout known for its bold and distinctive smoothness unveils its newest brand ambassador, the music sensation, Wande Coal.

Legend Extra Stout unveils Wande Coal as brand ambassador

L-R: Managing Director of Elizade Autoland (authorized distributor of JAC vehicles in Nigeria), Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo, making a presentation of a JAC SUV to the Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4, Pere Jason, at the head office of JAC Nigeria, Lagos, recently.

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 drives home a Brand New JAC SUV