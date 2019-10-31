A woman's skin contributes greatly to her beauty, which is responsible for the extra attention that women put into looking flawless.

Most women pay more attention to their skin these days which is why it's easy for them to experiment several skin care products. In the process of using different kinds of skin care products, some allergic reactions like itchy rash, eczema can occur on the skin. If you’re experiencing these reactions, you don’t need to panic, we have a solution for you.

Essential oils, which are obtained by extracting a plant’s compounds are the perfect treatment for skin allergic reactions. There are several essential oils that are effective in reducing or eliminating skin reaction. Some have antimicrobial properties, which makes them effective against infections that might result from scratching.

Today's article will expose you to the essential oils that will treat that skin allergic reactions you've been battling with.

1. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil reduces skin inflammation [Asa Organics] Asa Organics

Tea tree oil helps to reduce inflammation which makes it a very effective remedy for allergic skin reactions. Mix the tea oil in a carrier oil to treat skin reaction and eczema. Take cotton wool and soak it in the mixed oil and apply the soaked wool to the affected skin area.

ALSO READ: 5 home remedies to get rid of eczema naturally

2. Lavender oil

Lavender oil moisturizes the skin {Healthline] Healthline

Lavender essential oil’s anti-fungal properties make it effective for conditions such as jock itch, athlete’s foot, and ringworm. It can also help diminish the stinging and itching of bug bites. Lavender oil’s soft and soothing scent makes it a good choice for all-over dry skin moisturizing. Use a combination of lavender essential oil and carrier oil on damp skin directly after a shower or bath.

3. Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil treats skin rashes [ZMR Market Journal] ZMR Market Journal

This essential oil helps in treating skin rashes because it has cooling and anti-inflammatory properties. Add peppermint essential oil to your bath water to help provide skin relief or add the peppermint oil to a carrier oil then rub on the affected skin area. Carrier oil is used to dilute essential oils before they are applied to the skin.