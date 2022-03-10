RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Enjoy more value, more discounts, more satisfaction with Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza has dropped MORE VALUE this women’s month!

More value, more discounts, more satisfaction, more fun to be had with family & friends! This is the perfect time for you to satisfy those cheesy cravings, fulfill those sensual urges your tastebuds longs for, with any of these irresistible Domino’s Pizza promos!

You can also have a TLC moment with yourself with the NEW Domino’s Shikin Promo! That’s right, as the name suggests you get more value for SHIKINI money with any delicious, freshly baked Medium BBQ Chicken, Chickenpie Pepperoni, Magarita from N2500!!! This is REALV VALUE for your money folks, you can get this DELIVERED FOR FREE from any Domino’s branch near you in 25mins, or get a FREE PIZZA!! Hurry and visit www.dominos.ng to place your orders NOW!

Also, as the world honors and celebrate women, you can join in and get the revelry on. For women, you can have a little warm rendezvous in honor of yourself and your sister-friends by ordering in the Spicy Catfish Pizza. Of course, men are not left out. You can order in the Spicy catfish pizza for your mum and sisters or settle in for the night with a movie and a sizzling hot Spicy catfish pizza with the lady of your heart. Whatever your case may be, one thing is sure; you will be getting yourself an unforgettable Domino’s treat.

The Catfish Pizza comes with a complimentary 50cl Coke and is available from N3,900 in all Domino's Pizza branches. All you need do is walk into a Domino’s branch or visit https://www.dominos.ng/ to place your orders and get your tantalizing pizza with a 60cl Coke delivered to you for FREE in 25mins, or you get a FREE PIZZA guaranteed!

Do not sit on this! Relish the spicy slice of life. YOLO, remember?

