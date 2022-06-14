RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Embracing my second chance to get it right in Nigeria

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Lost, confused, tired and depressed; not because I am a returned migrant from Libya, nope. The stigmatization attached to returnees, migrants, and victims of trafficking is causing my depression.

Embracing my second chance to get it right in Nigeria
Embracing my second chance to get it right in Nigeria

#FeatureByIOM - I chose to return home to start afresh and embrace my second chance at life. My community, friends, and family have tagged me as a failure for not making it to Europe. Nobody wants to hear my story, my pain and trauma of going through the Sahara Desert.

Recommended articles

I only took a bold step to see the other side of the world, seek greener pastures, and change my family's fortune. The desire to be better and achieve more is what prompted my decision.

Human traffickers are taking advantage of desperate victims and families who wish to travel. They come as saviours at first, but immediately you enter their trap, they become vampires, feeding on the blood and sweat of the victims.

I was trapped in Libya for a year and six months. Big thanks to the International Organization for Migration (IOM Nigeria) and the Federal Government of Nigeria for assisting in my voluntary repatriation back home.

Offering mental health and psychosocial support to help me reintegrate back into society without fear of stigmatization has been helpful. The opportunity to learn skills such as photography, videography, and project management, among others, has also made the process smoother.

And I must confess that having access to the Migrants as Messengers platform to help educate and sensitize society about the dangers of irregular migration and human trafficking has been a remarkable experience as well.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByIOM

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa Soft Power Summit returns to real-world setting with Impactful 3-day Session in Kigali

Africa Soft Power Summit returns to real-world setting with Impactful 3-day Session in Kigali

'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!

'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!

Pride Month: Can the LGBTQ+ community in Nigeria feel safe online?

Pride Month: Can the LGBTQ+ community in Nigeria feel safe online?

Embracing my second chance to get it right in Nigeria

Embracing my second chance to get it right in Nigeria

5 things to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the disorder affecting Justin Bieber

5 things to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the disorder affecting Justin Bieber

Chaotic life of an HR: Caught in 4K (Ep.21)

Chaotic life of an HR: Caught in 4K (Ep.21)

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

5 reasons why travelling is good for your health

5 reasons why travelling is good for your health

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Big Boobs: 3 women talk to us about their bust-related struggles

Some women desire bigger breasts [Newsoneng]