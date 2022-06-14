Embracing my second chance to get it right in Nigeria

I only took a bold step to see the other side of the world, seek greener pastures, and change my family's fortune. The desire to be better and achieve more is what prompted my decision.

Human traffickers are taking advantage of desperate victims and families who wish to travel. They come as saviours at first, but immediately you enter their trap, they become vampires, feeding on the blood and sweat of the victims.

I was trapped in Libya for a year and six months. Big thanks to the International Organization for Migration (IOM Nigeria) and the Federal Government of Nigeria for assisting in my voluntary repatriation back home.

Offering mental health and psychosocial support to help me reintegrate back into society without fear of stigmatization has been helpful. The opportunity to learn skills such as photography, videography, and project management, among others, has also made the process smoother.

And I must confess that having access to the Migrants as Messengers platform to help educate and sensitize society about the dangers of irregular migration and human trafficking has been a remarkable experience as well.

---