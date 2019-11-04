Stretch marks appear on men and women of all ages and skin types regardless of your body size and shape.

This natural marks occur when the skin pulled to a limit by several factors. If the skin stretches too quickly, the collagen and elastic tissues in the skin may break, resulting in stretch marks. You need to know that anyone can develop stretch marks in any phase of life.

Stretch marks can also be passed down genetically. The good news is that this natural mark that disfigures the skin can be prevented. Of course, you would wonder how.

Today's article will highlight and explain ways you can prevent stretch marks.

1. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated will help you prevent stretch marks [koko]

The benefits of drinking water cannot be overemphasized. Drinking enough water may help keep your skin hydrated and soft. Soft skin doesn’t tend to develop stretch marks as much as dry skin does. If you want to avoid stretch marks, stay hydrated.

Drinking caffeinated beverages, like coffee, may actually increase your risk of developing stretch marks. So if you're taking any of this, ensure you balance it with lots of water.

ALSO READ: How to get rid of stretch marks with aloe vera

2. Control your weight

Controlling your weight will go a long way to prevent stretch marks [Aaron Richter] Aaron Richter

One of the best ways top prevent stretch marks is to maintain a healthy diet, either during pregnancy or not. Stretch marks can happen when your skin pulls apart quickly due to rapid weight gain. You may also notice stretch marks after rapid weight loss. Working to control body changes from happening too quickly may be your best bet.

3. Use Argan oil

Argan oil contains vitamin E that helps to prevent over stretching of the skin [Nature's Blend] Nature's Blend

Studies have shown that argan Oil is rich in vitamin E, sterols and omega fatty acids that help prevent the formation of stretch marks and even reduce the appearance of existing stretch marks. It is useful for treating stretch marks because it improves skin elasticity and accelerates skin renewal and healing.

4. Maintain a healthy diet

You can't prevent stretch marks without a healthy diet [Earth.com] Earth.com

Do your know your diet has a lot to do with preventing stretch marks. Eating foods that boost skin health may help. Make sure your diet includes foods rich in vitamin C, D, E,zinc and protein. Vitamin C is an important nutrient for the development of collagen, which plays a key role in keeping your skin strong and elastic.

5. Use sugar

Sugar prevents and fades stretch marks [Business Insider] BusinessInsider USA Images

Research has shown sugar is an humectant that preserves moisture in the skin especially when used as a scrub. In other words, sugar prevents and fades stretch marks. All you need to do is massage the sugar in a circular motion until it is absorbed into your skin.