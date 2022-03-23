Earn as you Learn: The Bulb Africa Calls for Application for Tech Fellowship Programme

The Fellowship is targeted at individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 that are interested in gaining skills in Data Analysis, Quality Assurance, Product Design or Product Management. The company is calling for youths to apply for this once in a lifetime 4-month training opportunity on or before April 1, 2022.

Fellows will be paid as they learn and have the option to sign up for the Bulb Institute Internship Programme attached to the Fellowship where they will gain hands-on experience and begin building their careers as product designers, product managers, and software engineers. The full application criteria, which includes a university degree certificate as well as how to apply can be found on the Bulb Africa’s website: https://www.fellowship.thebulb.africa/

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the essence of the Fellowship, Co-Founder and CEO of The Bulb Africa, Wande Adams said: “Africa can take advantage of the global high demand for technology talents as unemployment in Nigeria has reached 33% according to the International Labor Organization (ILO). Through technology, the fellowship program helps to bridge the talent gap on our continent. The World Bank says that 60% of the unemployed in the country are between the ages of 15 and 35. We set out with the Fellowship at the Bulb to equip that unemployed population with relevant tech skills and ensure that both startups and established organizations have quality human resources that make their businesses viable and sustainable”.

“The Fellowship programme was carefully designed, and all our tracks confer skills that are in-demand in the workplace. For this new cohort, we introduced tracks that do not require coding skills for individuals that are interested in non-technical roles in the ecosystem. Our graduates have gone on to secure well-paying jobs at local and international organizations and in this economy with lots of low paying jobs, this is an opportunity to change the earning power of young Africans”, added Modupe Durosinmi-Etti, Program Director at The Bulb Africa.

Pulse Nigeria

Graduate of the Fellowship and now DevOps Engineer, Valentine Madu, commented on the impact of the Fellowship on his career: “the fellowship program was the perfect launchpad for my career into DevOps Engineering. In the space of six months, I got useful knowledge that has launched me into my present career path which I am currently excelling at. I’m firmly of the opinion that the fellowship offers its fellows a well-rounded education”.

The Bulb Africa has received over 5500 applications since its first cohort in 2020. The successful applicants got paid as they learnt their desired skills and received immediate internship placements. These benefits are also available to applicants of the fourth cohort.

Pulse Nigeria

About The Bulb Africa

The Bulb Africa is a talent incubator and tech hub that connects innovation from Africa to global opportunities. It creates training and employment opportunities for tech talents, supports entrepreneurs with incubator programmes which allows them turn ideas into business realities as well as help start-ups scale up with accelerator programmes.

Media Contact

Oluwatomi Lawal

+234 708 2395 553

---