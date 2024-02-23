Dyslexia is not a disability, here's what to know

With the right support and strategies, people with dyslexia can achieve great success in school and beyond. Everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and understanding dyslexia is a step in the right direction.

What is dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a specific learning difference that primarily affects the ability to read and spell. Contrary to popular belief, it's not a problem with vision or laziness.

People with dyslexia see letters and words the same way others do. They just process the information differently in their brains. This means they might struggle with linking letters to sounds, which can make reading, writing, and spelling more challenging.

Signs and symptoms

Recognising dyslexia early can be beneficial. Here are some signs to look out for:

Difficulty reading: This includes reading below the expected level for age, problems processing and understanding what they read, and slow reading speed.

Spelling challenges: Spelling words incorrectly and inconsistently, often spelling them how they sound.

Writing issues: Difficulty putting thoughts into writing, compared to expressing them verbally.

Problems with letter sounds: Difficulty connecting letter symbols to their sounds and blending sounds into words.

Debunking the myths

Myth: Dyslexia is a sign of low intelligence.

Reality: Dyslexia occurs in people of all intelligence levels. Many individuals with dyslexia are highly creative and intelligent.

Myth: People with dyslexia see letters and words backward.

Reality: Dyslexia affects language processing, not vision. People with dyslexia do not see letters and words backward.

Myth: Dyslexia can be outgrown.

Reality: Dyslexia is a lifelong condition. However, with the right support, anyone with dyslexia can learn to read and write well.

Strengths and opportunities

While dyslexia can present challenges, it also comes with some strengths. People with dyslexia often excel in areas involving creative thinking, problem-solving, and spatial reasoning. They might be particularly good at seeing the big picture, thinking outside the box, and excelling in fields like art, architecture, engineering, and entrepreneurship.

Support and strategies

Supporting someone with dyslexia involves understanding, patience, and using the right strategies. Here are some effective approaches:

Structured literacy programs: Programs that focus on phonics and offer explicit instruction in reading, writing, and spelling.

Technology tools: Text-to-speech software, audiobooks, and spell-checkers can be incredibly helpful.

One-on-one tutoring: Personalised tutoring can address specific challenges and build on strengths.

Personalised tutoring can address specific challenges and build on strengths. Encouragement and support: Positive reinforcement and understanding from teachers, parents, and peers are crucial.