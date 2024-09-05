ADVERTISEMENT
Don't block your ex, do this instead

Anna Ajayi

Blocking your ex might feel like a quick fix, but it's not always the best way to heal.

Blocking your ex is not always the best way to heal


Breaking up with someone is never easy. Whether the relationship ended on a good note or a bad one, the emotional turmoil that follows can be overwhelming.

In those moments, it’s tempting to block your ex on social media and cut off all contact. While this might seem like the best way to move on, it may not always be the healthiest option.

Instead of blocking your ex, consider these alternatives that can help you heal without shutting them out completely.

You could take a break from social media


First, it's okay to take a step back from social media altogether. Constantly checking your ex’s profile or obsessing over their posts can make it hard to move on. Instead of blocking them, you could mute their posts or stories.

This way, you won’t see their updates, but you won’t have to deal with the drama of blocking and unblocking either. Taking a break from social media gives you the space to focus on yourself and your healing process.

When dealing with an ex, setting boundaries is important. Let your ex know that you need some time to yourself. This could mean limiting how much you talk or not seeing each other for a while. Healthy boundaries give both of you space to reflect on the relationship and grow as individuals. It also reduces the chances of miscommunication or emotional flare-ups that can happen when you're still feeling raw from the breakup.

Focus on yourself


Instead of spending time thinking about your ex or checking their social media, channel that energy into self-improvement. Join a gym, take up a new hobby, read books, or start a project that you’ve always been interested in. This can be a powerful way to shift your focus away from the breakup and towards becoming the best version of yourself. By improving yourself, you not only heal but also prepare yourself for healthier relationships in the future.

Talk to someone you trust

Breakups can be lonely, and it’s easy to feel like no one understands what you’re going through. Instead of isolating yourself, reach out to a friend or family member you trust. Talking about your feelings with someone who cares can be incredibly comforting. It’s okay to lean on others for support. Sharing your thoughts and emotions helps you process what happened, making it easier to let go and move on.

Forgiving your ex and yourself is one of the most liberating things you can do. Holding onto anger or resentment will only hurt you in the long run. Try to see the breakup as a learning experience rather than a failure. By forgiving, you free yourself from negative emotions and make room for positivity and growth in your life. This doesn't mean you have to forget what happened, but it allows you to let go of the pain.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

