Does pretty privilege exist?

I just arrived at Murtala Mohammed airport and I needed to go into town, but I did not have enough money.

I met some Hausa cab drivers and told them the amount I had but they all refused to take me into town. Uber was way expensive too so I could not use that either.

As I conversed with the other cabmen who refused to pick me up, a young man in his thirties who was also part of the airport cabmen came up to me and said he wanted to go home, and my destination was close to his house so he would drop me off at where I was going.

While we drove, he mentioned how I was beautiful and how he would love to have a date with me. He asked if I wanted to go to his house. He said I didn't have to pay if I followed him to his home. I declined.

Pretty privilege does exist because you are universally more endearing if you look appealing visually.

People are more likely to listen to you, hear you, help and let you be in their presence.

But pretty privilege can only get you to the door, what happens after that will depend on your personality.

If you are rude, demeaning, and overall bad vibes, pretty privilege might not work for you. This is of course related to how beautiful you are. Some people do not even care about other people's attitude as far as they are attractive. They see beautiful people as some sort of trophy and think "It is a privilege for you to talk to me."

The converse of this would be that what we term as pretty privilege might just be cloaked sexual harassment, inappropriate sexual advances, and unnecessary comments about one’s body.

Is that a privilege?