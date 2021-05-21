Does pretty privilege exist? I asked some Nigerian men about this

Pulse Nigeria

I just arrived at Murtala Mohammed airport and I needed to go into town, but I did not have enough money.

I met some Hausa cab drivers and told them the amount I had but they all refused to take me into town. Uber was way expensive too so I could not use that either.

As I conversed with the other cabmen who refused to pick me up, a young man in his thirties who was also part of the airport cabmen came up to me and said he wanted to go home, and my destination was close to his house so he would drop me off at where I was going.

While we drove, he mentioned how I was beautiful and how he would love to have a date with me. He asked if I wanted to go to his house. He said I didn't have to pay if I followed him to his home. I declined.

Pretty privilege does exist because you are universally more endearing if you look appealing visually.

Tolu agrees that pretty privilege exists but he doesn't think it works for guys and does not consider himself to be pretty. He think it works for girls, though he cannot tell specifically if pretty privilege has worked on him to favour a woman before.

Muyiwa agrees that he has been nicer to women who are more attractive but he doesn't think most women are aware of this privilege. "I'm not sure that a lot of people are conscious of the fact that they have it easier cos they're attractive. On this issue, many people don't consider the psyche of the attractive person. Cos they simply don't rate their own looks on the same level that the observer does. I'm just saying that it's not as simple as twitter tries to make it. We like fine things/people. It's how we are. We like nice smell. It's natural. It's easy to say "ah, acknowledge your privilege of beauty" but what if their self esteem is underground?" Sure, you may know that you are not ugly for sure but you also may not know the extent of your good looks. There are those that know, but I doubt they are enough for us to declare war on people with good looks"

Tobi admits that pretty privilege does exists but he doubts if the influence is much.

People are more likely to listen to you, hear you, help and let you be in their presence.

But pretty privilege can only get you to the door, what happens after that will depend on your personality.

The converse of this would be that what we term as pretty privilege might just be cloaked sexual harassment, inappropriate sexual advances, and unnecessary comments about one’s body.

Is that a privilege?