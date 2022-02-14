Do you actually know how to take care of lash extensions?

While they are definitely a great way to achieve these goals, they also require some special care.

In this article, we will give the best ways to actually care for your lash extensions.

1. Avoid water for the first 48 hours:

Lash extensions take 24-48 hours to dry and bond fully with your natural lashes. So, you should avoid getting them wet during this time. It’s especially important that you keep your eyes completely away from water while showering or washing the face in order to prevent loosening of the adhesive. However, if you absolutely can’t avoid getting them wet, use a light hand when towel drying around the eye area and don't rub!

2. Avoid water-proof eye products:

Water-proof mascara, eyeliner, and makeup remover are off limits with lash extensions. The oil in the products can loosen up the adhesive holding your lashes to your natural ones. It’s best to stick with water-soluble products for a longer lasting set of lash extensions!

3. Don't pick or pull lashes:

This is probably the worst thing you can do to your lashes. Lash extensions are applied one by one, to each individual natural lash. When you pull out a lash extension, it can take the natural lash along with it and cause damage to that hair follicle! If you do have a problem with an extension or two falling out prematurely, don't panic--it's completely normal for this to happen after the first week of application as your skin cells regenerate at such a rapid pace.

4. Avoid mechanical lash curlers:

Have you seen those metal curlers that clamp down on your lashes and curl them upwards? Well, you should avoid using them if you have lash extensions. The pressure from the curler can loosen the adhesive and cause your extensions to fall out prematurely.

5. Resist rubbing your eyes:

Disclaimer: if you're touch-happy, forget about wearing lash extensions. Rubbing your eyes is a surefire way to loosen the adhesive and cause your extensions to fall out prematurely. If you need to itch or rub your eyes, use your fingers instead of rubbing at them with force!