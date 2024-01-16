Do not throw away your pawpaw seeds, here’s why
These tiny black seeds carry a surprising amount of nutrients, and we must never make the mistake of throwing them out.
But, sometimes, we make the mistake of discarding seeds that can actually be beneficial. This is not to say all seeds from every fruit are equally valuable, but certain ones shouldn't be thrown away due to their numerous health benefits.
One such example is pawpaw seeds. These tiny black seeds carry a surprising amount of nutrients, and we must never make the mistake of throwing them out. They may seem small and insignificant, but they are loaded with antioxidants, healthy fats, and enzymes, all of which are vital to your health. So, before you toss them out without a second thought, let's discuss some convincing reasons to reconsider:
Digestive aid
pawpaw seeds contain enzymes like papain, which aid digestion. They can help break down proteins and support a healthy digestive system.
If you've been struggling with digestion, pawpaw seeds are definitely the natural remedy you need.
Detoxification
These seeds have potent detoxifying properties. Some research suggests that pawpaw seeds can help cleanse your liver and kidneys. You wouldn’t need to get any expensive detox supplements after having pawpaw seeds.
Antibacterial and antiviral properties
pawpaw seeds contain antibacterial and antiviral properties. Including them in your diet would help strengthen your immune system and protect you from various infections.
Antioxidant
Their antioxidant properties are so powerful that they can help protect against chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.
Deworming
Since pawpaw seeds contain compounds that have antibacterial properties, these seeds are the best for deworming and getting rid of those worms in your stomach.
pawpaw seeds contain carpaine, a compound that has antiparasitic effects and could help fight off worms and intestinal parasites in the gut. Some studies suggest that pawpaw seeds can be effective, with one study reporting a 71% clearance of parasites in treated children.
How to use pawpaw seeds
We’ve discussed the benefits of using pawpaw seeds, and have shown you why you should keep these valuable little seeds. Now, let’s see how you can add them to your food.
Here are a few easy ways:
Smoothies
Add a teaspoon of pawpaw seeds to your fruit smoothie.
The blending process will crush the seeds, making them easy to consume without altering the taste of your smoothie.
Salad dressing
Sprinkle crushed pawpaw seeds on your salads for a crunchy texture and added health benefits. It's a great way to make your salads more nutritious.
Seasoning
Use crushed seeds as a seasoning for meats or vegetables, much like you would use black pepper.
Tea
Crush pawpaw seeds and infuse them in hot water. You can enjoy this refreshing tea regularly.
Eat raw
The seeds have a slightly bitter taste, but if you’re willing to try, you can eat them raw. Just rinse and dry the seeds first, then munch on them.
You can also add a teaspoon of pawpaw seeds to water, stir thoroughly, and drink the mixture, seeds and all, for a quick and easy intake.
