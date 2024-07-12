ADVERTISEMENT
DIY skincare recipes using simple kitchen ingredients

Anna Ajayi

Did you know you can pamper your skin without breaking the bank?

You can use some kitchen ingredients for skincare [DALL-E2024]
Many common kitchen ingredients are packed with nutrients that can give your skin a healthy glow.

Making your own skincare products is fun, economical, and allows you to control what goes on your skin.

DIY skincare offers several benefits:

  • Natural ingredients: You avoid harmful chemicals found in many commercial products.
  • Customisation: Tailor recipes to your specific skin needs.
  • Cost-effective: Save money by using items you already have.
  • Eco-friendly: Reduce packaging waste and carbon footprint.

Before diving into recipes, here are some versatile ingredients you should have on hand:

You can make your own skincare products [FrugalandThriving]
  • Honey: Moisturises and has antibacterial properties.
  • Oatmeal: Soothes and exfoliates.
  • Yoghurt: Contains lactic acid to gently exfoliate and moisturise.
  • Coconut oil: Hydrates and protects.
  • Aloe vera: Soothes and heals.
  • Lemon: Brightens skin and acts as an astringent (use sparingly and avoid direct sunlight after application).
Honey and oatmeal [Woman'sDay]
Ingredients:

1 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon oatmeal (finely ground)

Instructions:

  • Mix honey and oatmeal to form a paste.
  • Apply to clean face and leave for 15-20 minutes.
  • Rinse with warm water.

Benefits:

This mask soothes and moisturises, perfect for dry or sensitive skin.

ALSO READ: 3 simple ways you can use honey as a skincare product

Yoghurt and lemon [Dermaclara]
Ingredients:

1 tablespoon yoghurt, 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Instructions:

  • Mix yoghurt and lemon juice.
  • Apply to face and leave for 10-15 minutes.
  • Rinse off with warm water.

Benefits:

The lactic acid in yoghurt and the vitamin C in lemon brighten and exfoliate.

Coconut oil and sugar body scrub [TheFamilyFreezer]
Ingredients:

1/2 cup coconut oil, 1 cup sugar

Instructions:

  • Mix coconut oil and sugar.
  • Massage onto damp skin in circular motions.
  • Rinse off with warm water.

Benefits:

This scrub exfoliates and moisturises, leaving skin soft and smooth.

Aloe vera and cucumber [EveryuthNaturals]
Ingredients:

1/2 cup aloe vera gel, 1/4 cucumber (blended)

Instructions:

  • Mix aloe vera gel and blended cucumber.
  • Apply to skin and leave on for 20 minutes.
  • Rinse with cool water.

Benefits:

Soothes and hydrates, perfect for sunburned or irritated skin.

Baking soda and honey [photoAC]
Ingredients:

1 tablespoon baking soda, 1 tablespoon honey

Instructions:

  • Mix baking soda and honey.
  • Gently scrub onto face for 1-2 minutes.
  • Rinse with warm water.
Benefits:

Gently exfoliates and cleanses, suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

ALSO READ: A step-by-step guide to applying skincare

  • Patch test: Always test a small area of skin first to check for allergies.
  • Fresh ingredients: Use fresh ingredients and make small batches to avoid spoilage.
  • Storage: Store DIY products in clean, airtight containers and refrigerate when necessary.
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

