Many common kitchen ingredients are packed with nutrients that can give your skin a healthy glow.
DIY skincare recipes using simple kitchen ingredients
Did you know you can pamper your skin without breaking the bank?
Recommended articles
Making your own skincare products is fun, economical, and allows you to control what goes on your skin.
Benefits of DIY skincare
DIY skincare offers several benefits:
- Natural ingredients: You avoid harmful chemicals found in many commercial products.
- Customisation: Tailor recipes to your specific skin needs.
- Cost-effective: Save money by using items you already have.
- Eco-friendly: Reduce packaging waste and carbon footprint.
Essential ingredients
Before diving into recipes, here are some versatile ingredients you should have on hand:
- Honey: Moisturises and has antibacterial properties.
- Oatmeal: Soothes and exfoliates.
- Yoghurt: Contains lactic acid to gently exfoliate and moisturise.
- Coconut oil: Hydrates and protects.
- Aloe vera: Soothes and heals.
- Lemon: Brightens skin and acts as an astringent (use sparingly and avoid direct sunlight after application).
DIY skincare recipes
1. Honey and oatmeal face mask
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon oatmeal (finely ground)
Instructions:
- Mix honey and oatmeal to form a paste.
- Apply to clean face and leave for 15-20 minutes.
- Rinse with warm water.
Benefits:
This mask soothes and moisturises, perfect for dry or sensitive skin.
2. Yoghurt and lemon brightening mask
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon yoghurt, 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Instructions:
- Mix yoghurt and lemon juice.
- Apply to face and leave for 10-15 minutes.
- Rinse off with warm water.
Benefits:
The lactic acid in yoghurt and the vitamin C in lemon brighten and exfoliate.
3. Coconut oil and sugar body scrub
Ingredients:
1/2 cup coconut oil, 1 cup sugar
Instructions:
- Mix coconut oil and sugar.
- Massage onto damp skin in circular motions.
- Rinse off with warm water.
Benefits:
This scrub exfoliates and moisturises, leaving skin soft and smooth.
4. Aloe vera and cucumber cooling gel
Ingredients:
1/2 cup aloe vera gel, 1/4 cucumber (blended)
Instructions:
- Mix aloe vera gel and blended cucumber.
- Apply to skin and leave on for 20 minutes.
- Rinse with cool water.
Benefits:
Soothes and hydrates, perfect for sunburned or irritated skin.
5. Baking soda and honey exfoliating scrub
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon baking soda, 1 tablespoon honey
Instructions:
- Mix baking soda and honey.
- Gently scrub onto face for 1-2 minutes.
- Rinse with warm water.
Benefits:
Gently exfoliates and cleanses, suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.
ALSO READ: A step-by-step guide to applying skincare
Tips for DIY skincare
- Patch test: Always test a small area of skin first to check for allergies.
- Fresh ingredients: Use fresh ingredients and make small batches to avoid spoilage.
- Storage: Store DIY products in clean, airtight containers and refrigerate when necessary.
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng