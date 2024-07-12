DIY skincare recipes using simple kitchen ingredients

Making your own skincare products is fun, economical, and allows you to control what goes on your skin.

Benefits of DIY skincare

DIY skincare offers several benefits:

ADVERTISEMENT

Natural ingredients: You avoid harmful chemicals found in many commercial products.

Customisation: Tailor recipes to your specific skin needs.

Cost-effective: Save money by using items you already have.

Eco-friendly: Reduce packaging waste and carbon footprint.

Essential ingredients

Before diving into recipes, here are some versatile ingredients you should have on hand:

Pulse Nigeria

Honey: Moisturises and has antibacterial properties.

Oatmeal: Soothes and exfoliates.

Yoghurt: Contains lactic acid to gently exfoliate and moisturise.

Coconut oil: Hydrates and protects.

Aloe vera: Soothes and heals.

Lemon: Brightens skin and acts as an astringent (use sparingly and avoid direct sunlight after application).

ADVERTISEMENT

DIY skincare recipes

1. Honey and oatmeal face mask

Pulse Nigeria

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon oatmeal (finely ground)

ADVERTISEMENT

Instructions:

Mix honey and oatmeal to form a paste.

Apply to clean face and leave for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with warm water.

Benefits:

This mask soothes and moisturises, perfect for dry or sensitive skin.

ALSO READ: 3 simple ways you can use honey as a skincare product

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Yoghurt and lemon brightening mask

Pulse Nigeria

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon yoghurt, 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Instructions:

ADVERTISEMENT

Mix yoghurt and lemon juice.

Apply to face and leave for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water.

Benefits:

The lactic acid in yoghurt and the vitamin C in lemon brighten and exfoliate.

3. Coconut oil and sugar body scrub

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingredients:

1/2 cup coconut oil, 1 cup sugar

Instructions:

Mix coconut oil and sugar.

Massage onto damp skin in circular motions.

Rinse off with warm water.

Benefits:

ADVERTISEMENT

This scrub exfoliates and moisturises, leaving skin soft and smooth.

4. Aloe vera and cucumber cooling gel

Pulse Nigeria

Ingredients:

1/2 cup aloe vera gel, 1/4 cucumber (blended)

ADVERTISEMENT

Instructions:

Mix aloe vera gel and blended cucumber.

Apply to skin and leave on for 20 minutes.

Rinse with cool water.

Benefits:

Soothes and hydrates, perfect for sunburned or irritated skin.

5. Baking soda and honey exfoliating scrub

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon baking soda, 1 tablespoon honey

Instructions:

Mix baking soda and honey.

Gently scrub onto face for 1-2 minutes.

Rinse with warm water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benefits:

Gently exfoliates and cleanses, suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Tips for DIY skincare

Patch test: Always test a small area of skin first to check for allergies.

Fresh ingredients: Use fresh ingredients and make small batches to avoid spoilage.

Storage: Store DIY products in clean, airtight containers and refrigerate when necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT