Waffles aren't just for fancy restaurants anymore. With the recipe and steps below, you can whip up a batch of waffles that are both delicious and filling.
DIY Recipes: How to make the best waffles
For a fluffy and crispy breakfast, try waffles.
So, ditch the agege bread let's make some waffles!
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar (granulated or brown sugar, your choice)
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1/2 cups milk (full-cream or evaporated milk works best)
- 1/3 cup melted butter or vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional, but adds a lovely touch)
- Non-stick cooking spray
Optional toppings:
- Syrup (golden syrup, maple syrup, or even palm syrup.)
- Fresh fruit (mango, pineapple, bananas, berries)
- Whipped cream or yoghurt
- Chopped nuts (groundnuts, almonds, or pecans)
- Chocolate chips or sprinkles
Instructions:
- Preheat your waffle iron according to the manufacturer's instructions. This is crucial for even cooking and crispy waffles.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients: flour, sugar, baking powder (if using), and salt.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients: eggs, milk, melted butter (or oil), and vanilla extract (if using).
- Gradually pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, whisking just until combined. Don't overmix. A few lumps are okay, they contribute to the fluffiness.
- Lightly spray your preheated waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray.
- Pour batter onto the waffle iron, using just enough to fill the wells without overflowing. Close the lid and cook for 3-5 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Cooking time may vary depending on your waffle iron.
- Repeat with the remaining batter.
Serve your waffles hot and fluffy with your choice of toppings. Dig in and enjoy!
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
