DIY Recipes: How to make crunchy chicken and chips

One of the best comfort foods that you can make at home is crunchy chicken and chips. This classic dish is loved by kids and adults alike. It’s perfect for a family dinner, a weekend treat, or even a party.

Plus, making it yourself means you can ensure it’s healthier than fast food options.

Ingredients

Before we start, let’s gather all the ingredients you’ll need. Here’s a list of everything:

For the chicken:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

1 teaspoon of paprika

2 eggs

1 cup of breadcrumbs

1 cup of crushed cornflakes

Cooking oil (for frying)

For the chips:

4 large potatoes

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of paprika

Other seasonings like garlic powder or herbs

Step-by-step instructions

Step 1: Prepare the chicken

1. Slice the chicken: Cut each chicken breast into strips. This helps them cook evenly and makes them easier to eat.

2. Set up your coating stations: You will need three shallow bowls. In the first bowl, mix the flour, salt, pepper, and paprika. In the second bowl, beat the eggs. In the third bowl, combine the breadcrumbs and crushed cornflakes.

3. Coat the chicken: Dip each chicken strip into the flour mixture, making sure it’s fully coated. Then dip it into the beaten eggs. Finally, coat it in the breadcrumb and cornflake mixture. This triple coating will ensure your chicken is extra crunchy.

Step 2: Fry the chicken

1. Heat the oil: Pour enough cooking oil into a large pan to cover the bottom. Heat it over medium-high heat.

2. Fry the chicken: Once the oil is hot, add the chicken strips. Fry them for about 5-7 minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown and cooked through.

Be careful not to overcrowd the pan; you may need to fry the chicken in batches.

3. Drain and keep warm: Place the cooked chicken strips on a paper towel-lined plate to drain the excess oil. Keep them warm in a low oven while you prepare the chips.

Step 3: Prepare the chips

1. Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Cut the potatoes: Wash the potatoes thoroughly. Cut them into thick slices or wedges, depending on your preference.

3. Season the potatoes: Place the potato slices in a large bowl. Add the olive oil, salt, paprika, and any other seasonings you like. Toss to coat the potatoes evenly.

4. Bake the chips: Spread the seasoned potato slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes, turning them halfway through, until they are golden and crispy.

Tips and tricks

Healthier option: If you prefer, you can bake the chicken instead of frying it. Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C) and bake the coated chicken strips for 20-25 minutes, or until they are golden brown and cooked through.

Air fryer: You can also use an air fryer to cook both the chicken and the chips. This method reduces the amount of oil needed.

Seasoning variations: Feel free to get creative with your seasonings. Adding some garlic powder, onion powder, or dried herbs to the breadcrumb mixture can give the chicken a delicious twist.

Serving suggestions

Crunchy chicken and chips are best served hot. You can pair them with a variety of dipping sauces like ketchup, mayonnaise, or barbecue sauce. For a balanced meal, consider serving them with a side of fresh salad or steamed vegetables.

Enjoy your homemade crunchy chicken and chips!