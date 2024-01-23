DIY Recipes: How to make chicken jambalaya

What's Jambalaya?

Jambalaya, for those who might not know, is a vibrant dish from Louisiana in the USA. It's a hearty mix of chicken, sausages, rice, and veggies, all simmered in a pot of spicy, flavorful goodness. It’s like a party in a pot!

Ingredients you'll need

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicken breasts (cut into pieces)

Smoked sausage (sliced)

Bell peppers, onions, and celery (chopped)

Garlic (minced)

Rice

Chicken stock

Canned tomatoes

Cajun seasoning, thyme, and bay leaf

Salt and pepper to taste

This dish is all about bringing simple ingredients together to create something magical.

Step-by-step cooking guide

Start with the chicken and sausage: In a large pot, cook the chicken and sausage until they're nicely browned. This step is crucial for that deep, meaty flavour.

Veggies time: Toss in the onions, bell peppers, celery, and garlic. Cook them until they're soft and lovely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spice it up: Add the Cajun seasoning, thyme, and bay leaf. This mix will give your jambalaya its distinctive, zesty flavour.

Rice and liquid: Stir in the rice, chicken stock, and canned tomatoes. The liquid should cover everything nicely.

Let it simmer: Reduce the heat, cover the pot, and let it simmer away. The rice will absorb all those incredible flavours.

Final touches: Once the rice is cooked and the chicken is tender, give it a good stir, and voila! Your jambalaya is ready to serve.

Serving suggestion

ADVERTISEMENT

Dish up this mouth-watering jambalaya with some fresh parsley sprinkled on top for a pop of colour. It's perfect for a hearty family dinner or a get-together with friends.

Happy cooking!