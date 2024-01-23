ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken jambalaya

Anna Ajayi

Hey food lovers! Ready to whip up something exciting in the kitchen?

Chicken jambalaya [eMeals]
Chicken jambalaya [eMeals]

Recommended articles

What's Jambalaya?

Jambalaya, for those who might not know, is a vibrant dish from Louisiana in the USA. It's a hearty mix of chicken, sausages, rice, and veggies, all simmered in a pot of spicy, flavorful goodness. It’s like a party in a pot!

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Chicken breasts (cut into pieces)
  • Smoked sausage (sliced)
  • Bell peppers, onions, and celery (chopped)
  • Garlic (minced)
  • Rice
  • Chicken stock
  • Canned tomatoes
  • Cajun seasoning, thyme, and bay leaf
  • Salt and pepper to taste

This dish is all about bringing simple ingredients together to create something magical.

Start with the chicken and sausage: In a large pot, cook the chicken and sausage until they're nicely browned. This step is crucial for that deep, meaty flavour.

Veggies time: Toss in the onions, bell peppers, celery, and garlic. Cook them until they're soft and lovely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spice it up: Add the Cajun seasoning, thyme, and bay leaf. This mix will give your jambalaya its distinctive, zesty flavour.

Rice and liquid: Stir in the rice, chicken stock, and canned tomatoes. The liquid should cover everything nicely.

Let it simmer: Reduce the heat, cover the pot, and let it simmer away. The rice will absorb all those incredible flavours.

Final touches: Once the rice is cooked and the chicken is tender, give it a good stir, and voila! Your jambalaya is ready to serve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dish up this mouth-watering jambalaya with some fresh parsley sprinkled on top for a pop of colour. It's perfect for a hearty family dinner or a get-together with friends.

Happy cooking!

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken jambalaya

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken jambalaya

8 body language signs that you're being lied to

8 body language signs that you're being lied to

7 reasons sex feels less enjoyable and ends without an orgasm

7 reasons sex feels less enjoyable and ends without an orgasm

Can you breastfeed with breast cancer? All you need to know

Can you breastfeed with breast cancer? All you need to know

How to take charge of your menstrual cycle and boost productivity

How to take charge of your menstrual cycle and boost productivity

Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Diane Russet, Nengi Hampson, or Ms Banks?

Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Diane Russet, Nengi Hampson, or Ms Banks?

Spice up your Valentine's Day with these romantic ideas

Spice up your Valentine's Day with these romantic ideas

Simple workouts for busy people

Simple workouts for busy people

This is what to do if you ever have food poisoning

This is what to do if you ever have food poisoning

13 things single Pringles can do on Valentine's Day

13 things single Pringles can do on Valentine's Day

7 amazing structures around the world you should see

7 amazing structures around the world you should see

11 steps to take if you want to look good in your corset dress

11 steps to take if you want to look good in your corset dress

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Records set by Ghanaians

7 remarkable Guinness World Records set by Ghanaians

How to use pawpaw to fade dark spots on all skin types [English Jagran]

Fade dark spots on all skin types using pawpaw

Sore throat

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children